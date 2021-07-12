Published: 5:43 PM July 12, 2021

Brad Baxter and his team on the rooftop at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich, pictured before having to close temporarily over Covid. - Credit: Archant

Norwich's Gonzo's Tearoom is the latest venue to be hit by the NHS test and trace app - being forced to close down temporarily.

Gonzo's, London Street, which has closed after being alerted by the NHS test and trace app. - Credit: Archant

The London Street bar and restaurant is closed, hoping to reopen on Friday after being 'hit hard' by the app.

It follows other temporary closings in Benoli, Orford Street, closed until July 19 after it was alerted by the NHS system.

And Zaks' Waterside restaurant, in Barrack Street, only just reopened since it too shut down on July 1.

Brad Baxter, boss of Gonzo's, said: "We just didn't have enough staff to stay open but we are hoping to reopen on Friday. We are also refitting our kitchen so it made sense.

"We have around 40-50 staff but we need that number to operate all our rooms, it's no major drama."

Bosses of Zaks American diner restaurants, Ian Hacon and Chris Carr, thanked their customers for being patient while the Waterside venue was closed for 12 days.

"Thank you for your patience and support. You will be happy to know all the team are safe and well."







