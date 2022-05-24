High-end boutique reopens in its former shop

A luxury womenswear brand has returned to its much-loved home after a short stint elsewhere.

Ginger left its unit in Timberhill last summer to relocate to the Jonathan Trumbull shop in St Stephen's, also owned by the family behind the women's fashion venture.

It had previously operated out of the unit for 29 years.

Beckie Kingsley, store manager, said: "Unfortunately the tenants who took the unit on after we left did not work out. When the building became available we thought we would come back.

"It is lovely being back in Timberhill. It has a great community spirit and it is full of thriving independents.

"Everybody is willing to help each other out and we all share ideas. We are thrilled to be back.

"Timberhill is a beautiful street and near lovely green areas.

"Customers are happy and have welcomed us back."

The lease had been taken on by family-run interiors business Witts Design for the past six months.

The company wrote online when it closed: "When we took on this building, we were battling Covid and it’s effects (still are), but now with the increased energy costs and everything else that is going on in the world, we have had to make a difficult decision.

"To continue to keep Witts Design going, we have to let Norwich go so we can continue to do what we love, which is designing prints and screen printing them on to a variety of products." "

Ginger reopened its doors in Timberhill three weeks ago and is open Tuesday to Saturday.

The building is Grade II listed and covers four floors and 2,000 square feet.

The Ginger retail empire is one of Norwich's longest-established businesses after opening in 1992.

It was founded by David Kingsley who initially launched Jonathan Trumball menswear in St Stephen's Street on March 17, 1971.

This was followed by Hatters in 1976 in White Lion Street.

Timberhill is one of the city's oldest recorded streets and pre-dates Elm Hill.

In the Middle Ages goods were sold down Timberhill and during those times it was called Swinemarket Hill, followed by Timbermarket Hill.