Tickets on sale now for our biggest Bride show yet

See the latest fashions on our catwalk Picture: Archant Archant

You’ll find more than 140 exhibitors, fashion shows and a Champagne bar at our popular wedding show this month.

Fashion for the groom will be on show too Picture: Archant Fashion for the groom will be on show too Picture: Archant

Have you recently popped the question or said ‘yes’ to the love of your life?

Congratulations. Now the fun part begins – the planning. And here at Archant we can make the process a whole lot easier as we once again bring the most incredible wedding suppliers from the region together under one roof in our hotly-anticipated show.

Now celebrating its 10th year, Bride: The Wedding Show (February 23 and 24) will most definitely be our biggest and best yet.

We’re pleased to welcome on board Pure as headline sponsor for the event, which takes place from 10am to 4pm at Norfolk Showground.

Get inspiration for your reception Picture: Archant Get inspiration for your reception Picture: Archant

More than 140 exhibitors will come together for this year’s show selling everything from bridal gowns, to cakes, favours, DJ services and more.

Just a few you can expect to meet are:

Sam Wood Wedding Stationery

The Norfolk Oystermen – caterers

Wonky Donkey Mobile Bar

Homewood & Rose venue styling

Ivy Floral Events

Adella Bridal

Over the weekend you can toast your engagement at the Champagne bar, and enjoy a delicious lunch at the event brasserie, hosted by Brasted’s.

Our sponsor Pure feature in the daily catwalk fashion shows, alongside La Belle Angele, Jarrold and Prima Donna Bridal Wear.

And you simply cannot leave without having a turn at our tombola, raising money for Norfolk Accident and Rescue Service (NARS). Prizes for this include: Two tickets for Thursford Christmas Spectacular, £100 voucher for Slater Menswear, Home Cocktail Set from Best @ Bars, Free Lifestyle Shoot with October Willis Photography, A Workshop with Fern Flowers, Afternoon Tea for Two at the Maids Head Hotel.

Any valid ticket holder can take advantage of a free ride to the show on a double decker red routemaster bus from Norwich city centre. Simply call 01603 772538 to reserve your space.

Buy your tickets here.

Entry is £8, £14 for two people or £25 for a group of four adults. Accompanying children (who are very welcome) are free.