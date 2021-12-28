'We want your unwanted Christmas presents', says Norwich charity

Christmas may be over, but that doesn’t mean the goodwill has to be.

Age UK, in London Street in Norwich, is asking folks to donate their unwanted presents to help the charity raise money for its vital services.

Winter can be the hardest time of year for older people, especially when routine services are scaled back for Christmas and colder weather makes it harder to get around.

Age UK's services can be a lifeline - from its free and confidential advice line to the telephone friendship services and the network of local charities.

By donating unwanted presents, you're also helping to reduce waste. More than 22.7 million gifts are thrown away by Brits every Christmas and over 119.5 million gifts are unwanted.

Kerry Hewitt, manager at the Age UK shop at 62 London Street, Norwich said: “It can be difficult to know what to do with gifts that will never be used or that you don’t want.

"So instead of chucking or hiding them away, we are encouraging local residents to donate them to Age UK."