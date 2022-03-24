Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

'It's not cheap but it'll be worth it' - Norwich restaurant plans pergola

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 2:03 PM March 24, 2022
Cemal Alby, owner of the Gem of Norwich restaurant, which has reached the number one spot on Tripadv

Cemal Alby, owner of the Gem of Norwich restaurant. - Credit: Archant

A restaurant in Norwich is planning to open a pergola after it saw an increase in outdoor diners due to the pandemic.

Engin Kale, manager of Gem of Norwich in Thorpe Road, said the restaurant had applied to build the structure in order to improve its offering to customers, who were regularly asking to sit outside.

Inside the Gem of Norwich restaurant on Thorpe Road, Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Inside the Gem of Norwich restaurant in Thorpe Road, Norwich. - Credit: Archant

The restaurant lodged its application with Norwich City Council on Friday, March 11, to build the outdoor covering which would hold 45 diners and feature a retractable roof and glazed side screens.

Mr Kale said the plan was not to attract more customers but to make its current clientele more comfortable.

"It will have an automatic roof which will open in the summer and close in the winter to give customers a bit of fresh air and then close to keep them warm when it gets cold," he said. 

The Gem of Norwich on Thorpe Road. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

The Gem of Norwich in Thorpe Road. - Credit: Archant

"Since the pandemic we've had more people eating outside and this just gives them another option.

"It is a listed building so we can't do anything inside, but this will hopefully give people more space and give them a better experience."

The restaurant is owned by former fashion producer Cemal Alby, who is originally from the Kurdish region in Turkey, and opened in November 2019.

It is listed as the number one Mediterranean restaurant in Norwich on Tripadvisor.

Most Read

  1. 1 City speed camera flashes every car that drives past
  2. 2 Car bursts into flames outside city supermarket
  3. 3 Sweet Briar closure causes 45 minute delays on city roads
  1. 4 Norwich Hamleys store set to close after six months
  2. 5 TWO MORE giant eagle owls now on the loose in Norwich
  3. 6 Bookshop keeping lights on 'by a knife edge' with 15-hour days
  4. 7 Man in hospital with serious injuries after falling from UEA building
  5. 8 Father took his premature newborn baby from hospital in a backpack
  6. 9 Razor blades scattered across city park
  7. 10 Fury as bins set alight at city beauty spot

Mr Kale said the pergola would also make the restaurant safer with customers more spaced out.

He added: "It's not cheap but it will be worth it, this is going to make it safer for both staff and customers, because we will be able to spread our tables out more and also let the air in which obviously is safer with Covid."

Norwich News

Don't Miss

A body has been discovered at Mousehold Heath in Norwich, with police cordons still in place two days later

Man found dead on Mousehold Heath is named

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
A person was found dead on Magdalen Street in Norwich.

Man in his 60s found dead in city street

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The woman, aged in her 50s, was assaulted and mugged in Copenhagen Way Norwich on March 13

Woman attacked during city mugging

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Royal Bank of Scotland in Queen Street, Norwich

Data

City to lose ANOTHER bank branch

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon