Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Video

‘Gatwick chaos must not be repeated at regional airports’

PUBLISHED: 15:11 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:11 21 December 2018

A government source has urged action to prevent drones disrupting flights at regional airports like Norwich Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A government source has urged action to prevent drones disrupting flights at regional airports like Norwich Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

Cities like Norwich that rely on their airports for tourism and trade “cannot afford” a repeat of the chaos that has gripped Gatwick, a government source has said.

Gatwick Airport was closed from late on Wednesday evening until Friday morning after drones were spotted flying above the runway and inside the perimeter.

There were around 40 sightings of what were thought to be a “small number of drones” while the West Sussex airport was closed.

Passengers – many hoping to leave the country to spend Christmas abroad – were left sleeping on the floor of the terminal as police played cat and mouse with the drone operator who remains at large.

A source said the government was taking the closure seriously and was investigating ways to make sure a similar incident could never happen again.

Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNorwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

He said: “This is unprecedented stuff to be honest. No-one was completely sure what they should be doing or how to handle it. Very quickly a lot of people have become semi-experts on drones.

“The first issue, of course, has to be safety. There was no way any airport would risk passengers’ safety and I think those poor people left stranded at Gatwick understood that.

“We really have to get our heads together with the industry – airports and airlines – and the police to stop this kind of thing happening.

“Regional cities like Norwich cannot afford to have a threat like this hanging over their airport so we must act fast and make sure something is sorted. And when the police do find the perpetrator and he or she is in front of a court I hope a very clear message is sent out.”

A spokesman from Regional and City Airports, who own Norwich Airport, said: “Our airports are on standby to accommodate any diversionary flights from Gatwick, subject to operational requirement and capacity.

“Safety is the key priority for all airports and we are watching developments closely. RCA will take its lead from industry regulators on how best to prevent illegal drone flying in prohibited airspace.”

Transport secretary Chris Grayling said: “We are facing a new kind of threat. We are looking at the best ways of making protections permanent.”

Meanwhile RAF Lakenheath, where US Air Force units are based, released a video making the rules about drone use clear.

A spokesman said: “In the interest of safety and security, and in accordance with the United Kingdom’s Air Navigation Order 2018, RAF Lakenheath is a protected aerodrome. This means that drone use is prohibited on our installation as well as within one kilometre of our perimeter.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most Read

Updated Motorist more than four times drink drive limit rolls car

An upturned car near the Copper Beech pub in Costessey, with police on the scene. Picture: BRECKLAND POLICE

‘I’m sorry’ - ex-rough sleeper apologises to neighbours after police raid flat for third time

James Meaney and his partner Wendy Leggett outside their flat. Photo: Archant

What Christmas is like for men behind bars in Norfolk

Around 650 men at HMP Bure will be celebrating Christmas without their families. Picture: Ben Kendall

Video Take a look inside the newly-opened Britannia Gardens pub in Norwich

Scott Harnden, manager, left, Jodie Lovett, manager, middle, and Rachel Foh, supervisor, right. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Two cannabis factories uncovered a stone’s throw apart in quiet Norfolk village

Cannabis discovered at the property in Felthorpe. Picture: Norfolk Police
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Eight cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

Team news: Klose ruled out but Leitner fully fit ahead of City’s trip to Blackburn

Moritz Leitner is set to return for Norwich City at Blackburn after a full week of training Picture Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

New restaurant rated best in Norwich on TripAdvisor

Dhaba At 15 is owned by cousins Juned Ahmed Al and Jahangir Alom Ali Credit: Victoria Pertusa

‘I’m sorry’ - ex-rough sleeper apologises to neighbours after police raid flat for third time

James Meaney and his partner Wendy Leggett outside their flat. Photo: Archant

Running column: It’s unrealistic to think you’re going to enjoy every run, says Mark Armstrong

Mark Armstrong running in somewhat sunnier conditions earlier this year. Picture: Alison Armstrong
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists