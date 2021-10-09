City shop reveals its 10 best selling Norfolk-made items

Published: 2:53 PM October 9, 2021

Lauren Gregory (inset) on her best sellers in the city centre - Credit: Archant

Candles and cushions made in Norfolk have been flying off the shelves at a city shop.

The Garnet Pub at the Norwich market took over an adjoining shop in March this year.

The aim was to create a destination site for the best of Norfolk's produce.

The Sir Garnet pub and neighbouring store in the Norwich Market - Credit: Lauren Gregory

And the reaction has been stellar, said store owner Lauren Gregory.

Ms Gregory, who is also landlady of the adjoining Garnet pub said: “I’m absolutely delighted with how The Garnet Stores are performing and equally happy to be working with so many great local designers, makers and producers too.

"There are so many talented people in Norfolk and it’s a privilege to bring them to the attention of the high street.”

Best selling items in the Garnet store - Credit: Lauren Gregory

And it's good news for small, local producers too, who are seeing more customers discovering the brand.

Ms Gregory revealed the top ten items which are the best sellers in her shop:

Crop - soft furnishings, clothing and accessories, designed and handmade in Cromer by former fashion lecturer, Hilary Hann. Eleanor Torbati Ceramics - made in Norwich and inspired by the Norfolk Coast. Yarmouth Oilskins - quality unisex workwear, designed and manufactured in Great Yarmouth since 1898. Oysters and Ink - beautiful hand painted Brancaster oyster shells by local illustrator Kate Elgood. Ivy Light Candles - natural soy wax vegan friendly products, lovingly handmade in Norfolk. Sop - luxury body scrubs and bathroom products, made in Norwich. Yare Valley Oils, lip balms and soaps - made from crops around the Norfolk Broads, Parallel Point - stunning bird related cards, wrapping paper and colouring books by Norwich-based illustrator, Alice Lee. Bugg Creative - Colourful greeting cards and prints by north city designer, Tiffany Chase. Fine Norfolk Provender - vibrant jams, chutneys and preserves made in Reedham.

Garnet Store and Supplies - Credit: Lauren Gregory

She added: "I think the reason Norfolk products are selling so well is because during lockdown we really got to know and love our local areas. Whether it was going out on walks or runs, I think a lot of us started appreciating how lovely Norfolk is.

"And that's reflected in sales - people want to support their local area and economy.

"We're already really looking forward to Christmas. I just hope we can have a really joyous month and give businesses a boost."