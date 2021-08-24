Norwich pub to support Afghan refugees

Published: 4:31 PM August 24, 2021

A Norwich pub has promised to help Afghan refugees when they arrive in Norfolk.

The Garden House, on Pembroke Road in Norwich, recently announced online their intention to start collections to make welcome packs for refugees from Afghanistan, calling on others to join them.

They are initially taking ambient food items like canned goods, toiletries, clothing, treats, books, and toys for those who arrive in Norwich.

These will then be given to Norfolk County Council to distribute among those refugees arriving.

The county council was one of the first in the country to offer assistance with the government's resettlement scheme, which will welcome as many as 5,000 refugees.

The pub will then go on to collect items based on what the refugees in Norfolk need once they arrive, this will be announced by Norfolk County Council.

The landlord, Jonathon Childs, told this newspaper: "It's important to realise that the people fleeing from Afghanistan will have nothing with them, just the clothes they wear. We won't stand by and not help."

The Garden House is ready to welcome refugees with open arms, with Mr Childs saying: "We have always helped those in need in our community."

They have called on local businesses to donate and support them, including Papworth farmers, Wayland Eggs, Pasta Foods, Kettle Chips, Crush Foods, and food poverty groups like Feeding Communities.

Some local pubs, businesses, and farmers have already pledged their support, for example, the Burston Crown, on Mill Road in Diss, will be working alongside the Garden House to collect items for the welcome packs.

The Garden House has made a name for itself for their charity work, having a successful and celebrated food bank scheme, and collecting gifts for unaccompanied children at Christmas.

Mr Childs said of their collection: "It's early days, but the response has been great."

He added: "We are not jumping on a bandwagon, we are doing what we always do, that is to help"

All donations can be dropped off at The Garden House, on Pembroke Road in Norwich.