See inside Norwich pub which has been renovated after five month closure

The Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A pub in the heart of the Norwich’s Golden Triangle has been brought back to life by a renovation five months after it closed.

The Garden House, in Pembroke Road, closed in October last year, after owner Enterprise Inns did not renew the lease with the landlord Oscar Gerdes.

The pub was taken over by Craft Union Pub Company, which is part of the Enterprise Inns group, which owns more than 200 pubs across the UK.

A spokesman for Craft Union Pub Company said: “We believe that the British pub plays a vital role in the lives of its customers and our philosophy at Craft Union is to put brilliant pubs back at the heart of local communities.

“We are committed to nurturing this by investing in the pub by ensuring that we retain the tradition and the heritage alongside maintaining the quality of the community offer.”

