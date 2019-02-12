Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise
Gallery

See inside Norwich pub which has been renovated after five month closure

PUBLISHED: 08:05 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:39 15 February 2019

The Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A pub in the heart of the Norwich’s Golden Triangle has been brought back to life by a renovation five months after it closed.

The Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodThe Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The Garden House, in Pembroke Road, closed in October last year, after owner Enterprise Inns did not renew the lease with the landlord Oscar Gerdes.

The pub was taken over by Craft Union Pub Company, which is part of the Enterprise Inns group, which owns more than 200 pubs across the UK.

A spokesman for Craft Union Pub Company said: “We believe that the British pub plays a vital role in the lives of its customers and our philosophy at Craft Union is to put brilliant pubs back at the heart of local communities.

“We are committed to nurturing this by investing in the pub by ensuring that we retain the tradition and the heritage alongside maintaining the quality of the community offer.”

The Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodThe Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodThe Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodThe Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodThe Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodThe Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodThe Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodThe Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodThe Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodThe Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodThe Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodThe Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodThe Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most Read

Gallery See inside Norwich pub which has been renovated after five month closure

The Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

An F-35 comes in to land on the first of the Vertical Landing Pads at RAF Marham Picture: Crown Copyright/MOD2018

Castle Mall boss reveals ‘exciting’ future for Norwich shopping centre

Robert Bradley in the space where a new bowling alley will be in Castle Mall, Norwich

Norwich man died outside his home after picking up drugs

The inquest into the death of James Restorick took place at Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man given ‘last chance’ after he was caught dealing drugs in the city

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most Read

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

An F-35 comes in to land on the first of the Vertical Landing Pads at RAF Marham Picture: Crown Copyright/MOD2018

‘Numerous drivers’ caught in Norfolk speeding crackdown - and police seize car of one who fled

Norfolk police seized this car after the driver failed to stop during a speed crackdown. Pic: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

See inside Norwich pub which has been renovated after five month closure

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man in his 70s dies after falling into silo

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police hunt lorry driver after multi vehicle pile-up on A47

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

See inside Norwich pub which has been renovated after five month closure

The Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich man died outside his home after picking up drugs

The inquest into the death of James Restorick took place at Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Running column: Sit around drinking tea or run 18 miles in 50mph winds? It’s no contest for Mark Armstrong

Mark Armstrong out on a training run. Picture: Alison Armstrong

Broken rail cancels trains between Norwich and Diss

A broken rail means trains cannot run between Norwich and Diss. Picture: Sonya Brown

Have you tried the new award winning, flu busting cider?

The award won by the Harleston Cider Company at the South Norfolk Council business awards. Pic: submitted.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists