Games Workshop rakes in £124m in six months thanks to Warhammer fans

The Games Workshop store on Westlegate. Picture: GoogleMaps GoogleMaps

Fantasy miniatures maker Games Workshop has pencilled in a healthy rise in first-half sales and profit as it hailed the performance of a key product.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Nottingham-based firm has stores across the country, including an outlet in Norwich’s Westlegate.

The company said trading has continued in line with expectations in the six months to December 2, with sales set to come in 13% higher at £124m.

Operating profit is set to nudge up from £38.8m to £41m.

The results were helped by the continued popularity of tabletop game Warhammer, which Games Workshop said is in “great shape”.

“We have built on the progress we made last year and the results are considerable given the backdrop of major projects,” the firm said.

In June, staff at Games Workshop were handed a £5m bonus following a year of solid sales and profits.

Games Workshop makes 75% of its revenues overseas, so has benefited from the Brexit-induced collapse in the pound.