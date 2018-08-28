Search

Brexit ‘could help us grow even further’ says city marketing boss

PUBLISHED: 17:19 15 January 2019

Sarah West, managing director of Full Mix Marketing and her team, based in Cringleford. Pic: www.fullmixmarketing.co.uk

Sarah West, managing director of Full Mix Marketing and her team, based in Cringleford. Pic: www.fullmixmarketing.co.uk

The boss of a Norwich marketing agency reckons a Brexit decision could actually have a positive effect on business – helping to double last year’s profits.

Brexit may have a positive impact for our business, say Full Mix Marketing. Pic: www.fullmixmarketing.co.ukBrexit may have a positive impact for our business, say Full Mix Marketing. Pic: www.fullmixmarketing.co.uk

Sarah West, who formerly worked as the marketing manager for Hoseasons before starting her own business Full Mix Marketing, said: “Brexit could actually make people decide to plough more money into marketing to stand out from the opposition as things get tougher.

“A lot of businesses really understand the need for strategic marketing.

“Also, if money is tight, some businesses may choose to save the investment in employing a marketing person and go to an agency like ours instead – whereby you could get the expertise of a whole marketing team for the same price as one marketing person.”

With this in mind, Sarah is aiming to double 2018’s profits this year and has just recruited a new experienced senior digital marketing member of the team. She is proud of the fact Full Mix Marketing has just helped in the rebranding of a Norwich-based luxury travel firm and recently employed to work on a media agency’s website.

“Marketing is key to the growth of most businesses. The more customers who understand what you deliver, the more who are likely to buy,” adds Sarah.

“The year 2019 is going to be an exciting but unpredictable year and we’re eager to help businesses get themselves in a great position with really effective marketing.”

She said that although they were getting involved in several digital projects, interestingly, clients were also asking for offline services too, with help in marketing for direct mail and newspapers.

Having gained recognition including a 2018 Institute of Directors award, Full Mix Marketing is now looking to help even more businesses towards success in 2019.

They offer services in all kinds of areas including web design, SEO, search engine optimisation, social media as well as business branding, content and PR.

The agency is currently providing 20% off all the strategic, digital and creative marketing for projects begun before April 30.

For more information visit www.fullmixmarketing.co.uk or call 01603 446227.

