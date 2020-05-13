Where to find fuel below £1 a litre in Norwich

Petrol prices at forecourts across Norwich have fallen below £1.

Morrisons, Asda and Tesco are currently in a price war bidding to race to the bottom.

Morrisons was the first to make the move to go below £1 a litre for unleaded fuel – slashing it to 99.7p on Monday.

This price was recorded at Morrisons sites across Norfolk, including Norwich’s Riverside retail park.

Asda and Tesco have now followed suit, taking prices below £1 yesterday - the lowest prices have been in four years.

The price was recorded at 99.9p at Tesco Extra on Blue Boar Lane.

Prices at other stations have been recorded as a little higher, with BP and Esso at around 105p per litre for unleaded duel.

Diesel prices have also been slashed, with drivers paying on average around 105.9p per litre. The price of petrol has sunk thanks to the oil market seeing supply increase from Saudi Arabia, but with little demand to buy given the current pandemic.

Simon Williams, an RAC fuel spokesman, said: “Credit is due to Morrisons for taking the lead and selling petrol and diesel at what is a very fair price and one that is much more reflective of what the retailer is itself paying to buy the fuel in.

“Unfortunately though there is a darker side to any large price cuts – they heap yet more pressure on smaller independent fuel retailers, who in some cases are already fighting for survival as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

“It remains to be seen how long prices this low will persist for, with some early indications that wholesale petrol prices have started to rise as a result of the world oil price creeping up.”