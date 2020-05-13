Search

Advanced search

Where to find fuel below £1 a litre in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 10:28 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:28 13 May 2020

You can buy petrol in Norfolk for less than £1. Picture: Lewis Whyld/PA Wire

You can buy petrol in Norfolk for less than £1. Picture: Lewis Whyld/PA Wire

Archant

Petrol prices at forecourts across Norwich have fallen below £1.

Morrisons, Asda and Tesco are currently in a price war bidding to race to the bottom.

Morrisons was the first to make the move to go below £1 a litre for unleaded fuel – slashing it to 99.7p on Monday.

This price was recorded at Morrisons sites across Norfolk, including Norwich’s Riverside retail park.

MORE: Can employers legally make you go back to work?



Asda and Tesco have now followed suit, taking prices below £1 yesterday - the lowest prices have been in four years.

The price was recorded at 99.9p at Tesco Extra on Blue Boar Lane.

Prices at other stations have been recorded as a little higher, with BP and Esso at around 105p per litre for unleaded duel.

Diesel prices have also been slashed, with drivers paying on average around 105.9p per litre. The price of petrol has sunk thanks to the oil market seeing supply increase from Saudi Arabia, but with little demand to buy given the current pandemic.

Simon Williams, an RAC fuel spokesman, said: “Credit is due to Morrisons for taking the lead and selling petrol and diesel at what is a very fair price and one that is much more reflective of what the retailer is itself paying to buy the fuel in.

“Unfortunately though there is a darker side to any large price cuts – they heap yet more pressure on smaller independent fuel retailers, who in some cases are already fighting for survival as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

“It remains to be seen how long prices this low will persist for, with some early indications that wholesale petrol prices have started to rise as a result of the world oil price creeping up.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Care home manager ‘flipped’ and injured vulnerable resident

Philip Moy, 41, from Hindringham, was jailed for eight years for sex attacks on a teenager Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Updated Scientists hope Norwich could be pilot city where everyone is tested for coronavirus

Scientists have suggested everyone in Norwich could be tested for coronavirus. Picture: Mike Page

Video Grosvenor Fish Bar shuts early after taking 400 orders in five hours

Grosvenor Fish Bar reopened for collection and delivery on Monday but had to shut early after receiving hundreds of orders, pictured is co-owner Duane Dibartolomeo. Picture: Antony Kelly

Police and council investigate concerns nesting birds were disturbed in tree felling

Drayton Old Lodge. Picture: Katy Walters

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Most Read

Grosvenor Fish Bar shuts early after taking 400 orders in five hours

Grosvenor Fish Bar reopened for collection and delivery on Monday but had to shut early after receiving hundreds of orders, pictured is co-owner Duane Dibartolomeo. Picture: Antony Kelly

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

One new coronavirus death confirmed at Norwich hospital

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Dozens of unclaimed estates in Norfolk - is your name on this list?

There are dozens of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

‘It just went nuts’ - Norfolk coffee shop owner tells how business is thriving despite pandemic

Simon Nisbet is the owner of the Little Haven coffee shop in Norwich. Photo: Emily Thomson

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Scientists hope Norwich could be pilot city where everyone is tested for coronavirus

Scientists have suggested everyone in Norwich could be tested for coronavirus. Picture: Mike Page

Care home manager ‘flipped’ and injured vulnerable resident

Philip Moy, 41, from Hindringham, was jailed for eight years for sex attacks on a teenager Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fired up Canaries chief insists relegations and promotions can only happen if season is concluded

Norwich City's sporting director Stuart Webber Picture: Tony Thrussell

‘Can I see my grandparents now?’ What the roadmap out of lockdown says for those over 70

Many older people have turned to technology to stay in touch with family and friends during the lockdown. Image: Getty

‘It stings that it took a global pandemic to get support’ - one paramedic’s view from the frontline

A paramedic has spoken out about the challenges - and support - coronavirus has brought. Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24