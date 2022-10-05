'Traditional' Norwich pub with spacious flat is going up for auction
- Credit: Auction House East Anglia
A "traditional drinkers pub" in Norwich is going up for auction.
The Freemason Arms, in Hall Road, is currently being listed with Auction House East Anglia with a guide price of £250,000.
Less than a mile south of the city centre, this detached pub is also being sold with a "spacious" three-bedroom living accommodation above.
On the ground floor there is the main bar area, beer store, utility room, store room and toilets.
The first floor offers a landing, three bedrooms, a shower room, bathroom, kitchen and sitting room.
Outside, to the rear, there is a decked beer garden and a side yard accessed off Hobart Square.
It is currently managed by the current owner but it will be sold with vacant possession, meaning there will be no remaining residents or tenants at the property after the sale.
Most Read
- 1 Grade II-listed apartment with views over Norwich Market for sale for £160k
- 2 Police called to 'stand-off' between coach driver and passenger
- 3 City barber 'changing lives' through unique hair replacement service
- 4 Arrest made after criminal damage at McDonald's restaurant
- 5 'Real-life superhero', Jules Bevis, remembered by his family and children
- 6 How St Stephens Street in Norwich has changed over the years
- 7 St Stephens Street has finally reopened but without any bus stops
- 8 Farm shop launches in NR3 plant store selling fresh fruit and veg
- 9 Further road closures planned as work continues on new school near Norwich
- 10 Drivers flout road closures to frustration of city bosses
The property has gas central heating, it is partially double glazed and is in "good decorative order".
Behind the pub are also two self-contained flats within a single-storey detached building with planning permission which is being offered as a separate lot.