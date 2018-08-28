Free masterclasses in Lowestoft and Norwich to focus on retaining staff in skills crisis

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake will be presenting the HR masterclass. Picture: © www.paulharrisonphoto.co.uk © www.paulharrisonphoto.co.uk

Two HR masterclasses taking place in Norfolk this month will focus on retaining and engaging staff in a bid to battle the UK skills shortage.

Lovewell Blake HR consultants Vicky Webber and Claire Moore will provide ideas for all businesses to implement, during two free masterclasses taking place on November 22 in Norwich, and November 27 in Lowestoft.

Ms Webber said: “At a time when there is a wider mix of generations in the workplace then ever due to later retirement and the rise of apprenticeships, it is vital to understand what motivates staff.

“Younger employees in particular value their work-life balance, and want their employers to be a part of achieving their aspirations in their personal life.”

The masterclasses will both run from 7.45am to 9.15am, the first at Lovewell Blake’s office at Broadland Business Park in Norwich and the second at the firm’s Quay View Business Park office in Lowestoft.

Attendance is free, but places must be reserved in advance.