City restaurant offers free Christmas meals to 'anyone that needs it'

Daniel Farrow, owner of The Gatherers in Muspole Street, Norwich - Credit: The Gatherers

A city restaurant is celebrating the true meaning of Christmas by throwing its doors open to anyone who needs a warm meal on December 25.

The Gatherers in Muspole Street will be offering meals simply to "anyone that needs them".

Daniel Farrow, owner of The Gatherers, said: "I'd like to cook for whoever needs it free of charge, it seems like a good thing to do.

"We'll be doing a traditional Christmas roast and serving wine and soft drinks. And there'll be a traditional and a plant-based option too."

The restaurant's plant-based Sunday roast includes a wellington, roast potatoes, stuffing, braised red cabbage, cauliflower & broccoli 'cheese', roasted carrots and parsnips, braised sprouts with chestnuts, and red wine gravy.

The Sunday roast at The Gatherers in Norwich - Credit: The Gatherers

Mr Farrow said: "I wanted to do this last year but the circumstances didn't allow for it. I've got the space, it seems wasteful to have it and not do anything with it.

"I'd like to do more but it'll be more smooth sailing if I only do one sitting.

"It would be great if people hoping to come could get in touch with me, that way I can plan for as many as possible. I'd hate to have to turn people away."

The restaurant sits 35 people and Mr Farrow is planning on opening from 12pm to 5pm.

The beer garden at The Gatherers on Muspole Street in Norwich - Credit: The Gatherers

Mr Farrow said: "My Christmas will be better knowing I've spent it doing something worthwhile. We've all felt vulnerable and lonely in one way or another.

"If any charities would like to get involved then that would be great. It'd also be great to have some donations for presents so that any children who come along can have something to open.

"I'd like to do it every year, I'm definitely thinking about it. I also want to continue doing the free school meals we did last year."

The Gatherers is a European bar and restaurant, serving authentic and fresh seasonal and local food.

People can book via message on Facebook and Instagram @thegatherersrestaurant or email on danielfarrowhospitality@gmail.com.