Frank’s Bar to hold one-off takeaway service

PUBLISHED: 15:08 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:08 26 May 2020

Ella Williams and James Wingfield (inset) owners of Frank's Bar have announced they will be launching a one-off takeaway event. Picture: Archant

Ella Williams and James Wingfield (inset) owners of Frank's Bar have announced they will be launching a one-off takeaway event. Picture: Archant

An independent bar and restaurant in Norwich is holding a one-off takeaway event, offering mezze and cocktail kits among others.

Frank’s Bar in the Norwich Lanes will be holding the trial from Wednesday, May 27 to Saturday, May 30.

Items on the menu include espresso martini and Tom Collins cocktail kits, as well as breakfast boxes such as American-style pancakes and homemade vegan black pudding.

Owner Ella Williams said: “We’re launching this on a trial basis for a couple of days and will then feedback and refine how it went. When we reopen we’ll look to make this more of a permeant offering.”

She added: “We’ve already had some orders coming in which is brilliant – and it’s across the sweet options, drinks and meal kits. I’m hopeful that some of it will sell out.”

Other items on the menu include meal kits for a lamb shwarma with hummus and slow braised beef and orange.

For dessert millionaires shortbread and orange and almond cake is available.

Ms Williams, who runs Frank’s alongside cousin James Wingfield, said: “We wanted to put some of the favourites on there and I think we got a good mixture across each part of the menu.”

She added that Frank’s wouldn’t be reopening in a rush: “We don’t want to reopen too quickly and make mistakes – our staff and customers need to be safe.

“We have to consider that we have people on furlough and we don’t want to bring them back before we’re ready.”

The menu is available via collection or delivery within the NR1 and NR2 areas.

Orders must be submitted via email at tellus@franksbar.co.uk by 11am the day before you’d like your order.

For more information visit the Frank’s Bar website.

