Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Frankie & Benny’s owner to buy Wagamama for £559m

30 October, 2018 - 08:54
Wagamama noodle bar at Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich. Photo: Paul Hewitt

Wagamama noodle bar at Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich. Photo: Paul Hewitt

The owner of Frankie & Benny’s is to acquire rival restaurant chain Wagamama in a deal worth £559m.

The Restaurant Group - which also owns Garfunkel’s, Joe’s Kitchen and Chiquito - will fund the deal through a combination of cash, debt and a rights issue.

Wagamama is being sold by private equity firms Duke Street and Hutton Collins.

Wagamama has an outlet in Norwich’s city centre, where Frankie & Benny’s is in Norwich, Great Yarmouth, and King’s Lynn.

Restaurant Group chief executive Andy McCue said: “This transaction is an exciting and transformative opportunity to create a business which can pursue a truly multi-pronged growth strategy and create substantial value for our shareholders.”

Mr McCue has been overseeing a turnaround at the Restaurant Group, which has seen a revamp of pricing, food quality and marketing, as well as restaurant closures.

He now plans to accelerate the rollout of Wagamama’s across the UK, expand concessions and pilot pan-Asian cuisine “food-to-go” offerings.

The firm will also explore international growth opportunities for Wagamama.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Show Job Lists

Most Read

Video: Norwich cafe set to reopen under new ownership and serve prosecco and platters

Gail Watling and Tanya Daniels have teamed up and are set to transform House in St Benedcits Street Credit: House St Benedicts Facebook page

Video: WATCH: Norwich man captures moment would-be burglar attempts to break into his house

A person attempted to break into houses on Duke Street. Photo: Submitted by Nicholas Pover

Mystery surrounds death of Norwich woman found dead in homeless woodland camp

Kayla Terry who died in Train Wood. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary.

Opposing immigration marches set to meet on Norwich’s streets

The two demonstrations are planned for outside City Hall in Norwich. Photo: Nick Butcher.

Norfolk police constable resigns after illegally taking information from a police computer, reports say

Picture: Denise Bradley
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy