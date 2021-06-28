Former Norwich City footballer sells hair salon

Published: 3:48 PM June 28, 2021

A long-established hair salon in Norwich set up by a former footballer is for sale for £275,000.

Inside the hair salon premises for sale - Credit: Starkings & Watson

The Paul Kent Hair Studio, Ketts Hill is for sale including the business premises and a self-contained first floor flat.

The Paul Kent hair studio premises are for sale. - Credit: Starkings & Watson

The business was opened by Rotherham-born Paul Kent, who started as an apprentice at Norwich City in July 1970 when he was just 16 and went on to play for the club 18 months later.

Paul Kent hair studio, Ketts Hill, for sale - Credit: Starkings & Watson

He also played in his career for Cambridge United and Halifax Town.

He went on to stay in Norwich, opening his unisex salon.

The property is being sold with vacant possession and the salon equipment can be purchased by separate negotiation.

An early picture of Paul Kent in his hair salon. - Credit: Archant

The premises offers a reception area, two salon rooms, plenty of storage and a rear lobby with cloakroom space. The flat offers a hall entrance, fitted kitchen, family bathroom, sitting room and two double bedrooms.

An early picture of Paul Kent in his hair salon. - Credit: Archant

Agents Starkings & Watson state: "This is an ideal owner buy or investment buy."























