Former Norwich City footballer sells hair salon
A long-established hair salon in Norwich set up by a former footballer is for sale for £275,000.
The Paul Kent Hair Studio, Ketts Hill is for sale including the business premises and a self-contained first floor flat.
The business was opened by Rotherham-born Paul Kent, who started as an apprentice at Norwich City in July 1970 when he was just 16 and went on to play for the club 18 months later.
He also played in his career for Cambridge United and Halifax Town.
He went on to stay in Norwich, opening his unisex salon.
The property is being sold with vacant possession and the salon equipment can be purchased by separate negotiation.
The premises offers a reception area, two salon rooms, plenty of storage and a rear lobby with cloakroom space. The flat offers a hall entrance, fitted kitchen, family bathroom, sitting room and two double bedrooms.
Agents Starkings & Watson state: "This is an ideal owner buy or investment buy."