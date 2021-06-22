News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Langleys toy shop building for rent for £45,000 a year

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 10:18 AM June 22, 2021   
Owner Steve Scott preparing to relocate Langleys toy shop to another unit in the Royal Arcade, selli

Langleys owner Steve Scott who recently relocated his store to a smaller unit in Norwich's Royal Arcade. The unit his store previously occupied in now up for rent. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A store unit formerly occupied in Norwich's Royal Arcade by one of the city's longest-running shops is now for rent.

Number 12-14 in the Royal Arcade was vacated by Langleys recently when it relocated to a smaller unit.

Store owner Steve Scott announced last month he was moving, transferring toy stock to his other store in Chantry Place and moving his collectables and models to a smaller unit.

Langleys has been in the Royal Arcade since 1925.

Langleys in the Royal Arcade. Pic: Archant

The unit formerly occupied by Langleys now for rent. - Credit: Archant

The unit, over two floors, which used to be Langleys offers a total of 3,069 sqft situated at the Gentleman's Walk entrance to the arcade.

Agent Roche, handling the rental of the property, stated: "The Royal Arcade is one of Norwich's principal tourist attractions, not just for its famous art nouveau architecture, but also its wide range of independent retailers, including, Stompers and Macarons & More."

The rental comes with an annual service charge and business rates on top.

It's the latest shop unit in Norwich city centre to become empty.


You may also want to watch:

.

Most Read

  1. 1 Driver cut from vehicle after crash on Norwich ring road
  2. 2 Number of homes for derelict site could be increased to 200
  3. 3 Canaries closing in on new shirt sponsor
  1. 4 School apologises for uniform advice wording after sexism claims
  2. 5 Cannabis dealer had more than £8300 in cash stashed away
  3. 6 Man denies causing death by careless driving on A47 in Norfolk
  4. 7 City centre street set to close at weekend
  5. 8 38 Norfolk schools and university named in students' accounts of sex abuse
  6. 9 Glass smashed and racist graffiti sprayed onto Norwich house
  7. 10 Dutch design could inspire revamp of danger roundabout
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cameron Jerome of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship Play

Updated

Ex-Canaries striker seals Championship move

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Royal Arcade Norwich

Ghosts of business past: Empty shop units for rent for £100,000

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Norwich

Revealed: How much to rent former high street store

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
James Maddison is being tipped with a £50m move this summer

Video

Hot property Maddison adds up for City

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus