A store unit formerly occupied in Norwich's Royal Arcade by one of the city's longest-running shops is now for rent.

Number 12-14 in the Royal Arcade was vacated by Langleys recently when it relocated to a smaller unit.

Store owner Steve Scott announced last month he was moving, transferring toy stock to his other store in Chantry Place and moving his collectables and models to a smaller unit.

Langleys has been in the Royal Arcade since 1925.

The unit, over two floors, which used to be Langleys offers a total of 3,069 sqft situated at the Gentleman's Walk entrance to the arcade.

Agent Roche, handling the rental of the property, stated: "The Royal Arcade is one of Norwich's principal tourist attractions, not just for its famous art nouveau architecture, but also its wide range of independent retailers, including, Stompers and Macarons & More."

The rental comes with an annual service charge and business rates on top.

