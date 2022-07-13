Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Former city piano bar left empty for two years 'under offer'

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 5:10 PM July 13, 2022
Platform Twelve closed in January 2020 and the St Benedicts property has remained empty since

Platform Twelve closed in January 2020 and the St Benedicts Street property has remained empty since - Credit: Google

Will music ring out once again at a former piano bar in the city?

Platform Twelve was a lively music venue in St Benedicts Street that for six years provided a space for local artists to entertain audiences.

In January 2020, the business closed citing "emergency maintenance issues" and the owners decided to not renew the lease.

It has remained empty for two years amid a challenging business climate caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

But the thriving hospitality district could soon get a boost as an offer has now been put forward. 

Ben Common of Roche Surveyors said: "An interested party has placed an offer and discussions are progressing.

"The site has been on the market for two years as Covid has had an impact on interest from the type of businesses that would be looking to move into the property.

"But we have now received an offer from one company who would be able to bring a lot to the area."

