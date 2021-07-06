New takeaway and restaurant for 'Foodies' opens in city centre

Published: 5:53 PM July 6, 2021 Updated: 6:13 PM July 6, 2021

Foodies restaurant opens in Magdalen Street, restaurant style food that customers can take away. The restaurant is family run by brothers George, who is the chef and Demetris Mavroudis. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

It has been a journey from running a fish and chip shop on the coast to opening a new restaurant in the city.

And for two brothers with more than 50 years industry it’s an exciting new challenge.

A restaurant for “Foodies” has officially opened on Magdalen Street in Norwich.

It is owned by Demetris and George Mavroudis, who have taken a leap of faith and left their former business - which had been in their family since the 70s – in Great Yarmouth to open a completely new business in the city.

Demetris Mavroudis, whose first business was the Lion and Herring fish and chip shop, said: “The Hinchinbrook has always been in my family.

“That has been with us since the late 70s. My parents originally ran it as the Olympia through the 70s, 80s and 90s. But we took on the restaurant when my father retired.

“We had been looking for a place to move to Norwich for around three or four years because Yarmouth was too much for us. It was impossible for us to do 160 covers, 15 to 20 hour days, seven days a week through the summer and twiddle our thumbs in the winter.

“Yarmouth is very volatile business-wise. At the moment yes, it is busy. But it is only because people can’t get away. Once the airports open up people will be off.

“What we wanted to come to Norwich to build something for our family, for the future.”

The Hinchinbrook restaurant is in the process of being leased to a new owner as the brothers put all of their focus on their city-centre business.

Foodies offers restaurant-quality street-food style cuisine, to take away or eat-in at their newly refurbished site.

And the brothers hope it adds to the diverse food-offering on Magdalen Street.

Mr Mavroudis, a father-of-two, added: “We didn’t want to step on anyone's toes. We wanted to do our own thing and make a new addition to the street, rather more of the same.

“The feedback we have had so far form the community and customers has been really positive and everyone has really enjoyed our food.

“I'm excited and apprehensive because it’s new. But I feel that renewed spark again for the future.”

