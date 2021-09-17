'We will come back stronger': Norwich restaurant to close for rebranding

Published: 5:25 PM September 17, 2021

A Norwich takeaway and restaurant is set to close despite only being open for three months, as part of plans to rebrand the business.

The owners of Foodies on Magdalen Street said starting a new business in Norwich has been one of the hardest things they have ever done.

Foodies opened with a diverse menu, offering restaurant-style street food including burgers, footlong hotdogs, meats, salads, seafood and more.

But Demetris Mavroudis said the business hasn’t been able to give itself an "identity".

Foodies takeaway and restaurant in Norwich - which has only been open for three months - is set to close, as part of plans to rebrand the business. It is owned by brothers George, who is the chef and Demetris Mavroudis. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Mr Mavroudis and his brother George Mavroudis have more than 50 years' experience in the industry after growing up with and then taking over The Hinchinbrook in Great Yarmouth — their family business and seafood restaurant.

The pair took the plunge to leave their coastal restaurant – which had been in their family since the 1970s – to open a new business in Norwich.

Despite rave reviews for their food, Mr Mavroudis said he believes the key to their success lies with seafood.

“We have given it a good name but we have not given ourselves an identity,” he said. “The irony is, you don't always get it right.

“We have been open now for about three months and in that time, I have noticed a trend in what people want and don’t want.

“Certain food which is amazing to eat from the kitchen sometimes isn’t great if it's delivered three miles down the road."

The restaurant will close for two weeks after Saturday September 18 and will then reopen as a seafood and grill restaurant - with takeaway.

But Mr Mavroudis said they will keep certain popular items on their menu, including the burgers and hotdogs.

He said: “I think we were trying to be a bit too clever with the street food, but our background is in over 50 years in a seafood restaurant.

“So, we are going back to what we know and the new menu is going to be amazing.

“Breaking into Norwich has possibly been one of the hardest things I have done. It’s something we will battle and we will keep trying.

"Fingers crossed we will come back stronger.”