Food hall and live music venue planned for Castle Quarter

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 3:57 PM November 20, 2021
Updated: 4:09 PM November 20, 2021
A new food court and music venue is planned for Castle Quarter.

A new food court and music venue is planned for Castle Quarter. - Credit: Archant

A food hall and live music venue could be set to open in Castle Quarter from next month according to recently released plans.

The venue would feature a number of small food stalls along with one serving alcohol with a backdrop of live music and occasional film showings.

It would be located in Castle Quarter's old food hall which has been used as a vaccination centre during the pandemic.

A planning application submitted to Norwich City Council said the applicant, Hayden Ferriby, hoped to begin serving alcohol from December 9 with the venue set to open between 8am and 1.30am from Monday to Sunday.

Film showings and live music is planned to be held from 11am to 1am in the hall which says it will provide 'family-friendly' entertainment.

It is not yet known what type of food and music would be on offer.


