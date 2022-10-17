Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Mystery food business coming to former Costa cafe

Maya Derrick

Published: 3:25 PM October 17, 2022
Roche is in talks with prospective buyers for the Costa Coffee in London Street

Workmen have been spotted readying an empty city centre unit for its new tenants.

Costa Coffee in London Road closed its doors in June 2021 and has remained empty ever since.

Following the closure the ground floor of the building was up for rent for £4,583 a month - £55,000 a year.

The former Costa Coffee premises in London Street 

Adrian Fennell - partner at Roche chartered surveyors, which is handling the rental - could not reveal the identity of the new tenant.

Earlier this year he confirmed that there had been plenty of interest from prospective tenants and confirmed the site was under offer.

He said: "We're doing stripping out works to get it ready for the new tenant.

Adrian Fennell,  partner at Roche Surveyors

"I imagine it'll be two to three weeks until that work is done.

"That will then mean that the agreement for the lease is completed and the new tenant can start fitting it out."

Mr Fennell could not disclose the specific nature of the business moving in but said that it is food-related.

