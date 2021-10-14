Luxury gift shop and florist to open in Unthank Road

Published: 5:59 PM October 14, 2021

A new florist is set to bloom in the city centre when it opens this November.

Rambling Rose Design is being started by Louisa Cutts, Mary Brooks, and Lydia Mulcahy, opening in Unthank Road.

Ms. Mulcahy was a florist for 12 years, creating displays for Lisa Angel and St Giles Pantry in the Norwich Lanes.

Though the three decided to go into business together, they are not planning on opening a regular florist.

Ms. Brooks said: "Lydia kept being asked to do other things, like moss walls, but she couldn't take it further on her own.

You may also want to watch:

"I was made redundant last year so I was looking for a new challenge."

Rambling Rose Design will be a luxury gift shop, selling homeware, themed hampers, gifts, house plants, and flowers.

All regular florist services will be available, such as wedding consultations and custom bouquets.

Flowers will be incorporated into every aspect of the shop, including the stock and workshops.

The workshops on offer will include flower arranging, wreath-making, and candle-making.

Other workshops will be available on a temporary basis, with guest speakers running classes like life drawing.

Ms. Brooks said: "It's for people wanting to try something new, we'll have as many different classes as possible."

The wreath-making workshops will be £55, and participants will be given mulled wine, Christmas snacks, and will make a 14" wreath.

Rambling Rose Design will also be launching its website at the same time as the shop opens.

The online shop will ship UK-wide, and the newsletter will keep customers updated about their stock.

Ms Brooks said: "I'm most looking forward to meeting people and workshops, I think people have really missed that sort of thing. Hen parties will also be great, not everyone wants to go out drinking."

The luxury gift shop and florist will be at 129 Unthank Road, which was formerly a betting shop.

The shop is currently undergoing renovations and refurbishment to get it ready for a November opening.