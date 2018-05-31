See inside this quirky flat for sale for £160,000 with the best address

The apartment for sale in Park Lane. Pic: Stratfords

This ground floor apartment in a historic house is situated in one of Norwich’s most sought-after areas with a grand street name.

Offering one bedroom and eclectic interiors, the home is situated in Park Lane in the Golden Triangle.

It has a communal front door leading to an entrance going into a beautiful lounge with a bay window, a kitchen, bathroom and a bedroom.

You’ve got original features and outside, a communal garden area and parking.

Being a flat, the property is leasehold and there are some annual charges including ground rent of £200 a year and maintenance of around £20 a month.

The property is for sale with Stratfords.

Park Lane is lined with historic Victorian houses and notable author James Spilling lived at Number 30. He was editor of the EDP from 1872-1897.

The more famous address in London, along with Mayfair, is of course one of the most expensive streets in the Monopoly game.

