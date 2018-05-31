Search

See inside this quirky flat for sale for £160,000 with the best address

PUBLISHED: 08:31 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:31 30 April 2020

The apartment for sale in Park Lane. Pic: Stratfords

The apartment for sale in Park Lane. Pic: Stratfords

This ground floor apartment in a historic house is situated in one of Norwich’s most sought-after areas with a grand street name.

The apartment for sale in Park Lane. Pic: Stratfords

Offering one bedroom and eclectic interiors, the home is situated in Park Lane in the Golden Triangle.

It has a communal front door leading to an entrance going into a beautiful lounge with a bay window, a kitchen, bathroom and a bedroom.

The apartment for sale in Park Lane. Pic: Stratfords

You’ve got original features and outside, a communal garden area and parking.

Being a flat, the property is leasehold and there are some annual charges including ground rent of £200 a year and maintenance of around £20 a month.

The property is for sale with Stratfords.

The apartment for sale in Park Lane. Pic: Stratfords

Park Lane is lined with historic Victorian houses and notable author James Spilling lived at Number 30. He was editor of the EDP from 1872-1897.

The more famous address in London, along with Mayfair, is of course one of the most expensive streets in the Monopoly game.

The apartment for sale in Park Lane. Pic: Stratfords

