See inside this luxury flat for sale right next to the Theatre Royal

PUBLISHED: 08:39 30 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:09 30 May 2020

The flat for sale in Dencora House. Pic: Minors & Brady

The flat for sale in Dencora House. Pic: Minors & Brady

Archant

A plush two bedroom apartment in the centre of Norwich is for sale for £450,000-£475,000 and comes with an added bonus.

The flat for sale in Dencora House. Pic: Minors & BradyThe flat for sale in Dencora House. Pic: Minors & Brady

The home on the third floor in the corner building in Theatre Street known as Dencora House comes with the chance to become part director of the development firm which runs it.

The flat for sale in Dencora House. Pic: Minors & BradyThe flat for sale in Dencora House. Pic: Minors & Brady

The agents, Minors & Brady state: “There is an opportunity for the apartment to be sold with no onward chain and once purchased you will become a part director of the development; this is to ensure that the development maintains its high-quality finish throughout and keeps running costs low.”

The apartment is in a fabulous city centre location with two double bedrooms, a hall, shower room, kitchen/breakfast room, lounge and a dining room.

The building was once used by Norfolk police and partly bought by the Theatre Royal years ago which then converted some of it to extend its front of house. It now has solicitors Hatch Brenner based in the building.

The flat for sale in Dencora House. Pic: Minors & BradyThe flat for sale in Dencora House. Pic: Minors & Brady

The flat comes with parking and the biggest ‘garden’ in the form of Chapelfield gardens, opposite.

The flat for sale in Dencora House. Pic: Minors & BradyThe flat for sale in Dencora House. Pic: Minors & Brady

