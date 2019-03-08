Five new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norwich

Fans of KFC are in for a treat as the finger-licking chicken brand is set to open five new drive-thrus in Norwich.

The home of Colonel Sanders has announced it is looking to open 536 new outlets in the coming months.

The five to open in Norwich include a new drive-thru at the Norwich services on the A11/A47.

A second will be at the Norwich Riverside retail park.

A third will be on the A47 - listed as the Norwich East drive thru.

The fourth and fifth are listed as Norwich North East drive thru and Norwich South drive thru.

The exact locations of these are not yet known.

There will also be further KFC drive-thrus opening in Norfolk in the Cromer and Sheringham area and Thetford.

A spokesman for the company said: "We have bold ambitions to have over 1,000 stores in the UK and Ireland by 2020 and we are looking to build over 50 new stores a year."

These are just a number of sites set to open in the East of England with the total of new openings in the region set at 53.