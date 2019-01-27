Search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Fitness Superstore to open in Norwich city centre

27 January, 2019 - 10:05
Fitness Superstore is opening a new showroom in Norwich. Picture Jessica Long.

Fitness Superstore is opening a new showroom in Norwich. Picture Jessica Long.

Archant

A new fitness store is opening in Norwich city centre.

Fitness Superstore is opening a new showroom in Norwich. Picture Jessica Long.

Fitness Superstore, which has branches across the country, is opening in the former Multiyork building on St Stephens Road.

The new store, which is set to open on February 1, will cover 9,000sqft making it one of the largest fitness showrooms in Europe.

It will house hundreds of cardio and strength machines which customers can try before they buy.

Founded in 1994, Fitness Superstore is one of the largest suppliers of specialist fitness equipment in the UK and according to its website had a net turnover of more than £27 million in 2016.

Fitness Superstore is opening a new showroom in Norwich. Picture Jessica Long.

The business has showrooms in Northampton, Surrey, Kent, Gloucester, Manchester, Newcastle, Chelmsford, Leeds and London.

The unit on St Stephens Road had remained empty since Multiyork closed its stores after going into administration at the end of 2017.

