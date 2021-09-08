Video
Inside the gym where you don't need to change clothes or shower
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Sandwich breaks are being swapped for workouts at a new gym which claims visitors don't need to change or shower afterwards.
Fit20 in Reepham Road, Hellesdon, offers high intensity training with personal trainers but without the need to change clothes or have a shower afterwards.
With room temperatures set at 17C, customers attend once a week and are put through their paces in a short amount of time to exercise the five major muscle groups.
Founded in The Netherlands 12 years ago, the concept has been brought to Norwich by Dan Kelly.
Mr Kelly said: "It's absolutely unique and challenges the convention of high intensity training being about smashing out a lot of weights and sweating profusely.
"The reason we sweat is operating inefficiently."
Those attending the Hellesdon studio range from 16 to 84 with four qualified personal trainers setting up each individual with an app to monitor performance.
Mr Kelly, who has lived in Norwich since he was 10, said people typically complete the sessions during lunch breaks rather than early morning.
It is based on the concept of momentary muscle failure as people are worked to the point where they cannot push anymore with each repetition in controlled speeds of 10 seconds.
He learned about the idea through his Business Network International partner Niri Patel, who founded the first UK Fit20.
There are currently seven UK branches, including one in East Anglia, but Mr Kelly believes there will be a "rapid expansion" soon.
Mr Kelly said: "Mentally people try to beat the weight but we want the weight to beat you to try to exhaust the muscle."
During the recovery period, muscle is then built to overcome sarcoidosis.
Customer Kathryn Horton, 48, said: "The concept fits my lifestyle. I have never been a gym person. I do not like that feeling of being out of breath.
"I do not want to get up and go straight to the gym so when I am at work I can come here and be in and out within 12 minutes."
- Norwich Evening Newsman Ben Hardy gave it a go
I turned up to Fit20 on one of the hottest days of the year in work clothes with my pockets stuffed.
I was slightly baffled by the concept of doing any fitness effectively.
I am by no means a regular gym-goer, but I have previously had sessions in standard gyms where I tried to get through weights as quickly as possible.
Therefore, being forced to slow right down on the chest press and leg press machines did not come naturally to me.
I soon found my muscles shaking on the leg press as I was told to embrace the muscle failure.
Despite stepping off the machine feeling like my legs had turned into jelly, I was surprised to find no sweat patches ahead of returning to the office and felt all the better for it.
The temperature of the room was pleasantly cool, so much so that walking back out into the heat felt like stepping off a plane on holiday.