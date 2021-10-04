Bosses welcome £1 evening bus offer - and call for it to be extended

Published: 1:30 PM October 4, 2021

City pubs, bars and restaurants are hopeful it will be quids in for them too after a bus company rolled out a £1 evening fare offer.

First Eastern Counties has unveiled a month-long promotional offer whereby punters heading in and out of the city after 7pm can hop on the bus for a quid.

The bus firm is hoping the promotion will encourage more people to get out and enjoy the city's late-night economy, from pubs and clubs to cinemas and restaurants.

Running until October 31, the offer has been designed as an incentive for people to give a shot in the arm to these businesses following such a long period of disruption.

And while the proof will evidently be in the pudding at the end of the month, the offer has been welcomed with open arms and hopes that it could go on longer.

Aey Allen, who runs The Vine pub and Thai restaurant on Dove Street, said: "I think it is definitely a good idea - I am very positive about it.

"People need public transport to be affordable and hopefully this will really help get people using it. If people don't have to drive or find anywhere to park they can have a drink too.

"I'm not really sure a month is long enough to know whether it is making a difference though and it is quite short notice for people to find out about it, so I'd really love to see it go for longer."

Richard Dixon, pubs protection manager for the Campaign for Real Ale's city branch, was also positive about the offer - which he hoped could be a boost for the Norwich Beer Festival when it is held later this month.

He said: " I think anything that encourages people onto public transport should be applauded and if it gets more people into the city and back into the pubs then all the better.

"It will be ideal for the beer festival - you can come along, try some beers then get the last bus back for a quid."

The offer is currently planned to run seven days a week until October 31.