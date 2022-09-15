Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Finalists for Norfolk's Pub of the Year 2022 revealed

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 6:00 AM September 15, 2022
The winner will be announced in early October.  - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

More than 160 pubs have been nominated by their loyal customers for the Norfolk Pub of the Year 2022 award.

From King's Lynn to Lowestoft, and everywhere in between, a final list of nominated watering holes has now been revealed.

Voting from the list of finalists is now open. 

To vote for your favourite pub simply fill out the form in this paper - which will be printed until September 24 - and submit it to your pub of choice.

Pub landlords and landladies then simply need to submit how many forms they have collected to competitions@archant.co.uk by September 29.

The forms will then be verified and the winner announced in early October. 

Nominations are open for Norfolk Pub of the Year

Voting is open for Norfolk Pub of the Year 2022 - Credit: Archant

 

Jill Tickle who runs the Green Dragon at Wymondham previously said winning such an accolade would be "incredible". 

She added: "It would be a testament to all the hard work the teams have put in over the past couple of years."

Name of pub:Village/Town of the pub:

Banham Barrel

Banham

Banningham Crown

Banningham, near Aylsham

Bedingfield arms 

Oxburgh, Norfolk

Beeston Ploughshare

Beeston

Bell

Hemsby 

Bird in Hand

Wreningham

Brisley Bell

Brisley 

Bull

Litcham 

Coach and Horses Bethel Street

Norwich 

Coachmakers Pub & Kitchen

Dereham

Darbys 

Swanton Morley

Duke of Wellington Norwich 

Fat Cat & Canary

Norwich 

Ferry House

Surlingham

Greyhound Hickling 

Half Moon Inn

Rushall

Hempton Bell

Hempton

Honingham Buck

Honingham

Jolly Sailors

Pakefield/Lowestoft

Jordan Fox

Rickinghall 

Kings Arms

Great Yarmouth

Kings Head

Shouldham

Kings Head

Hethersett 

Kings Head

Norwich 

Kings Head

Cromer

Kings Head Belton 

Lady of the Lake

Oulton Broad/Lowestoft

Lamb Inn

Norwich

Last Pub Standing

Norwich

Lord Roseburry

Norwich

Maids Head

King's Lynn

Marsham Arms

Marsham

New Entertainer

Gorleston

New Inn

Rockland St Mary

Poachers Pocket

Bacton

Queen of Hearts Great Witchingham 

Railway tavern

Dereham

Red Hart

Bodham

Red Lion

Drayton

Red Lion Bishopgate 

Norwich

Reepham Crown

Reepham

Rose & Crown

Frettenham 
Rose and Crown 

Harpley/King's Lynn

Rumsey Wells

Norwich

Shoulder of Mutton

Strumpshaw 
Starwing Brewery 

Redgrave/Diss

Temple Bar

Norwich 
The Adam and Eve Norwich 

The Alexandra Tavern

Norwich

The Angel 

Watlington

The Anvil

Congham/King's Lynn

The Artichoke 

Norwich

The Avenue Great Yarmouth 

The Beeston Ploughshare

Beeston

The Bell

Hempton, Fakenham

The Bell

Rickinghall 

The Bell

Walberswick

The Bell

Marlingford 
The Bell Cawston 
The Bell Inn 

St. Olaves

The Black Boys Hotel

Aylsham 

The Black Horse

Norwich

The Black Horse

Thetford

The Black Swan

Horsham St Faith

The Brewery Tap

Norwich 

The Buckinghamshire Arms

Blickling

The Bull Hellesdon

Hellesdon

The Champion

Norwich

The Chequers Inn 

Binham

The Coach and Horses

Norwich 

The Cock

Dereham

The Cottage Thorpe

Norwich

The Crown

Reepham

The Crown

Burston, Diss

The Crown Inn

East Rudham

The Dabbling Duck

Great Massingham 

The Eagle

Norwich

The Earle Arms

Heydon

The Falgate

Potter Heigham

The Fat Cat

Norwich 

The Feathers

Wymondham

The Fishermans Return

Winterton-on-Sea

The Fishing Boat

East Runton

The Fox

Lyng

The Garden House

Norwich

The George 

Dereham

The Grange and Smokehouse Ormesby 

The Green Dragon

Wymondham

The Gunton Arms

Gunton

The Heron

Stow Bridge

The Honingham Buck Honingham 

The Hop Inn

North Walsham

The Jolly Farmers

North Creake

The Kings Arms

Norwich

The Kings Arms

Ludham

The Kings Arms

Reepham

The Kings Head

Bawburgh 

The King's Head

New Buckenham

The Leopard

Norwich

The Lighthouse Inn 

Walcott

The Lion

Thurne

The Locks Inn

Gelderson

The Loddon Swan

Loddon

The Lord Nelson

Southwold 
The Lord Nelson Burnham Thorpe 
The Market Tavern Great Yarmouth 

The Marsh Harrier

Norwich

The Murderers & Gardeners Arms

Norwich 

The New Inn

Horning

The Norfolk Lurcher

Colton

The Oak Tree

Norwich

The Orchard Gardens

North Walsham 
The Partridge Clenchwarton, King's Lynn 

The Pig & Whistle

Norwich

The Plasterers

Norwich

The Plough Inn

Marsham

The Ploughshare

Beeston King's Lynn

The Racehorse Community Pub

Westhall, Halesworth

The Railway Arms North Elmham

North Elmham

The Railway Tavern

Poringland 

The Recruiting Sergeant

Horstead

The Red Heart

Bodham

The Red Lion Lounge 

Fakenham

The Reindeer

Norwich

The Ribs of Beef

Norwich

The Rising Sun

Coltishall 
The River Garden 

Thorpe

The Rose & Crown

Harpley

The Rose Inn Pub & Deli

Norwich

The Rose Queens Road

Norwich

The Rosebery

Norwich

The Rumburgh Buck

Rumburgh, Halesworth

The Ship Weybourne 

The Stanley

Norwich 

The Star Inn

Wenhaston Halesworth

The Station Smokehouse 

Wroxham/Hoveton

The Suffield Arms Gunton 

The Swan

Hoxne, Eye

The Swan

Gressenhall

The Swan Inn

East Harling

The swan Inn

Stalham

The Swan Inn

Hilborough 

The Swann Horning

Horning

The Three Horseshoes

Warham

The Waggon and Horses 

Griston

The Wheel of Fortune Alpington 

The white hart

Rockland all saints

The white hart

Wymondham

The White Hart Free House

Ashill

The White Horse

Upton, near Acle

The White Horse

South Lopham

The White Horse Thelnetham

Thelnetham, Diss

The White Lion

Norwich

The White Swan

Gressenhall

Tombstones Great Yarmouth 

Trafford Arms

Norwich

Triangle Tavern

Lowestoft 

Tuddenham Lodge

North Tuddenham

Unthank Arms

Norwich 

Walnut Tree Shades

Norwich

White Hart

Blythburgh, Halesworth

Norfolk

