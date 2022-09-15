Finalists for Norfolk's Pub of the Year 2022 revealed

The winner will be announced in early October. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

More than 160 pubs have been nominated by their loyal customers for the Norfolk Pub of the Year 2022 award.

From King's Lynn to Lowestoft, and everywhere in between, a final list of nominated watering holes has now been revealed.

Voting from the list of finalists is now open.

To vote for your favourite pub simply fill out the form in this paper - which will be printed until September 24 - and submit it to your pub of choice.

Pub landlords and landladies then simply need to submit how many forms they have collected to competitions@archant.co.uk by September 29.

The forms will then be verified and the winner announced in early October.

Jill Tickle who runs the Green Dragon at Wymondham previously said winning such an accolade would be "incredible".

She added: "It would be a testament to all the hard work the teams have put in over the past couple of years."