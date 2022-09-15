Finalists for Norfolk's Pub of the Year 2022 revealed
- Credit: PA Wire/PA Images
More than 160 pubs have been nominated by their loyal customers for the Norfolk Pub of the Year 2022 award.
From King's Lynn to Lowestoft, and everywhere in between, a final list of nominated watering holes has now been revealed.
Voting from the list of finalists is now open.
To vote for your favourite pub simply fill out the form in this paper - which will be printed until September 24 - and submit it to your pub of choice.
Pub landlords and landladies then simply need to submit how many forms they have collected to competitions@archant.co.uk by September 29.
The forms will then be verified and the winner announced in early October.
Jill Tickle who runs the Green Dragon at Wymondham previously said winning such an accolade would be "incredible".
She added: "It would be a testament to all the hard work the teams have put in over the past couple of years."
|Name of pub:
|Village/Town of the pub:
Banham Barrel
Banham
Banningham Crown
Banningham, near Aylsham
|Bedingfield arms
Oxburgh, Norfolk
Beeston Ploughshare
Beeston
Bell
|Hemsby
Bird in Hand
Wreningham
Brisley Bell
|Brisley
Bull
|Litcham
Coach and Horses Bethel Street
|Norwich
Coachmakers Pub & Kitchen
Dereham
|Darbys
Swanton Morley
|Duke of Wellington
|Norwich
Fat Cat & Canary
|Norwich
Ferry House
Surlingham
|Greyhound
|Hickling
Half Moon Inn
Rushall
Hempton Bell
Hempton
Honingham Buck
Honingham
Jolly Sailors
Pakefield/Lowestoft
Jordan Fox
|Rickinghall
Kings Arms
Great Yarmouth
Kings Head
Shouldham
Kings Head
|Hethersett
Kings Head
|Norwich
Kings Head
Cromer
|Kings Head
|Belton
Lady of the Lake
Oulton Broad/Lowestoft
Lamb Inn
Norwich
Last Pub Standing
Norwich
Lord Roseburry
Norwich
Maids Head
King's Lynn
Marsham Arms
Marsham
New Entertainer
Gorleston
New Inn
Rockland St Mary
Poachers Pocket
Bacton
|Queen of Hearts
|Great Witchingham
Railway tavern
Dereham
Red Hart
Bodham
Red Lion
Drayton
|Red Lion Bishopgate
Norwich
Reepham Crown
Reepham
Rose & Crown
|Frettenham
|Rose and Crown
Harpley/King's Lynn
Rumsey Wells
Norwich
Shoulder of Mutton
|Strumpshaw
|Starwing Brewery
Redgrave/Diss
Temple Bar
|Norwich
|The Adam and Eve
|Norwich
The Alexandra Tavern
Norwich
|The Angel
Watlington
The Anvil
Congham/King's Lynn
|The Artichoke
Norwich
|The Avenue
|Great Yarmouth
The Beeston Ploughshare
Beeston
The Bell
Hempton, Fakenham
The Bell
|Rickinghall
The Bell
Walberswick
The Bell
|Marlingford
|The Bell
|Cawston
|The Bell Inn
St. Olaves
The Black Boys Hotel
|Aylsham
The Black Horse
Norwich
The Black Horse
Thetford
The Black Swan
Horsham St Faith
The Brewery Tap
|Norwich
The Buckinghamshire Arms
Blickling
The Bull Hellesdon
Hellesdon
The Champion
Norwich
|The Chequers Inn
Binham
The Coach and Horses
|Norwich
The Cock
Dereham
The Cottage Thorpe
Norwich
The Crown
Reepham
The Crown
Burston, Diss
The Crown Inn
East Rudham
The Dabbling Duck
|Great Massingham
The Eagle
Norwich
The Earle Arms
Heydon
The Falgate
Potter Heigham
The Fat Cat
|Norwich
The Feathers
Wymondham
The Fishermans Return
Winterton-on-Sea
The Fishing Boat
East Runton
The Fox
Lyng
The Garden House
Norwich
|The George
Dereham
|The Grange and Smokehouse
|Ormesby
The Green Dragon
Wymondham
The Gunton Arms
Gunton
The Heron
Stow Bridge
|The Honingham Buck
|Honingham
The Hop Inn
North Walsham
The Jolly Farmers
North Creake
The Kings Arms
Norwich
The Kings Arms
Ludham
The Kings Arms
Reepham
The Kings Head
|Bawburgh
The King's Head
New Buckenham
The Leopard
Norwich
|The Lighthouse Inn
Walcott
The Lion
Thurne
The Locks Inn
Gelderson
The Loddon Swan
Loddon
The Lord Nelson
|Southwold
|The Lord Nelson
|Burnham Thorpe
|The Market Tavern
|Great Yarmouth
The Marsh Harrier
Norwich
The Murderers & Gardeners Arms
|Norwich
The New Inn
Horning
The Norfolk Lurcher
Colton
The Oak Tree
Norwich
The Orchard Gardens
|North Walsham
|The Partridge
|Clenchwarton, King's Lynn
The Pig & Whistle
Norwich
The Plasterers
Norwich
The Plough Inn
Marsham
The Ploughshare
Beeston King's Lynn
The Racehorse Community Pub
Westhall, Halesworth
The Railway Arms North Elmham
North Elmham
The Railway Tavern
|Poringland
The Recruiting Sergeant
Horstead
The Red Heart
Bodham
|The Red Lion Lounge
Fakenham
The Reindeer
Norwich
The Ribs of Beef
Norwich
The Rising Sun
|Coltishall
|The River Garden
Thorpe
The Rose & Crown
Harpley
The Rose Inn Pub & Deli
Norwich
The Rose Queens Road
Norwich
The Rosebery
Norwich
The Rumburgh Buck
Rumburgh, Halesworth
|The Ship
|Weybourne
The Stanley
|Norwich
The Star Inn
Wenhaston Halesworth
|The Station Smokehouse
Wroxham/Hoveton
|The Suffield Arms
|Gunton
The Swan
Hoxne, Eye
The Swan
Gressenhall
The Swan Inn
East Harling
The swan Inn
Stalham
The Swan Inn
|Hilborough
The Swann Horning
Horning
The Three Horseshoes
Warham
|The Waggon and Horses
Griston
|The Wheel of Fortune
|Alpington
The white hart
Rockland all saints
The white hart
Wymondham
The White Hart Free House
Ashill
The White Horse
Upton, near Acle
The White Horse
South Lopham
The White Horse Thelnetham
Thelnetham, Diss
The White Lion
Norwich
The White Swan
Gressenhall
|Tombstones
|Great Yarmouth
Trafford Arms
Norwich
Triangle Tavern
|Lowestoft
Tuddenham Lodge
North Tuddenham
Unthank Arms
|Norwich
Walnut Tree Shades
Norwich
White Hart
Blythburgh, Halesworth