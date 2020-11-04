Which Norwich local businesses did you say were some of your favourites?

The team at Bread Source will offer free delivery in Norwich and Aylsham over lockdown Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

With this newspaper’s Shop Local campaign, we are shining a spotlight on the local businesses which you said were your favourite.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gringos Tequila Bar are offering takeout and deliveries during lockdown every Friday & Saturday Picture: Lauren De Boise. Gringos Tequila Bar are offering takeout and deliveries during lockdown every Friday & Saturday Picture: Lauren De Boise.

The campaign iis urging shoppers to support the region’s independents this Christmas, as they deal with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Our readers voted the following as some of their favourite local businesses in Norwich.



Bread Source

This business has a team of award-winning artisan bakers who produce bread with high-quality flour, water, natural yeast and salt with no artificial additives.

Even with lockdown, Bread Source has vowed to not stop feeding people. It will offer free delivery in Norwich and Aylsham, seven days a week.

The Bread Source mission is to ensure everyone has access to a Covid-secure method of getting bread, everyday essentials as well as a few treats.

You can put in your orders on its website https://www.bread-source.co.uk/shop or by phoning the bakery on 01603 666207.

Gringos Mexican Tequila Bar

This tequila bar opened in 2014 and is the only tequila bar in East Anglia. Its ethos is to encourage “great music, great drink and great people”.

The food provided at the bar over the weekends is supplied by Gringos Nacho Factory. You can expect tasty Mexican dishes such as crispy chicken nachos, pulled pork tacos or beef brisket nachos.

Gringos Mexican Tequila Bar is offering takeout food during lockdown every Friday and Saturday night. It also will be on Just Eat UK for food deliveries every Friday and Saturday night.

Sahara

Sahara Café and Patisserie is a coffee shop on Magdalen Street which brings you a taste of North Africa and the Mediterranean.

There is a wide choice of French patisserie, traditional cakes, freshly-made sandwiches, baguettes, and paninis.

Our reader Shade Leek said she “absolutely loves their cakes” and the staff are really friendly as she “had lovely chats and laughs with them”.

From November 5, the café will be open for takeaway only. Its shop on Magdalen Street will have cake and drinks only from 9am-3pm on Mondays-Fridays. The café on St Benedicts will have the full menu available from 10am-3pm on Monday-Saturdays.

Ollie and Millie’s

One of the most popular businesses amongst our readers was this personalised baby and children’s clothing store.

It stocks clothing from new-born to 14 years and has a range of boutique and Spanish clothing. It stocks a collection for each occasion throughout the year.

One reader said: “Awesome little clothing company, ran by an awesome woman. Personalised, bespoke, nothing is too much trouble, amazing quality and price too.”

Place orders at https://www.ollieandmillies.com/

Thorpe Plant Centre

On the outskirts of Norwich, you will find this family-run garden centre which is surrounded by woodland.

Thorpe Plant Centre sells everything one needs for gardening; garden or house plants, bedding, basket plants, garden accessories and decorations. The reviews left on its Facebook page, an average of 4.9 out of 5, are a testament to the success of the business.

With garden centres being allowed to stay open during lockdown, you can still pop into the store.

Two Little Duckies

This business was started during the first lockdown of the year after sisters Scarlett, 10, and Sophie, eight, used a DIY bath bomb kit. They continued to order ingredients and carry out research to make their own bath bombs.

The girls were eventually given the green light to put their own cruelty free bath bombs on the market and they are stocked in various stores across Norfolk.

Esma Feery said “Absolutely love Two Little Duckies....very popular among my friends and family, perfect for this time of year too.”

You can order your own bath bombs from Two Little Duckies on the website http://www.2littleduckies.com/







































































