Three fashion brands opening in Chantry Place this week

Whistles is opening in Chantry Place this week. - Credit: Supplied

Three big name fashion brands are opening in a Norwich shopping centre this week.

Fashion retail group TFG London is bringing Hobbs, Whistles and Phase Eight to Chantry Place.

The womenswear brands will be opening on the upper ground floor, close to H&M, at 12pm tomorrow (April 21).

Spread across two levels, the store will feature a styling suite.

Paul McCarthy, general manager of Chantry Place, said: “These three premium brands all bring something different to Chantry Place, appealing to a range of ages, tastes and offering choice for all occasions.

To celebrate the opening, shoppers who spend more than £150 will be given a choice of gifts while stocks last.

TFG London is part of The Foschini Group Limited (TFG), a South African retail business.

It entered the UK market in 2015 and opened its first TFG store in December 2019.