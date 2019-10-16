'It's a massive thing for us' - Norwich restaurant awarded two AA rosettes

Hannah Springham and her husband Andrew Jones pictured at their restaurant, Farmyard, in Norwich.

The owners of Norwich restaurant Farmyard have spoken of their delight at being awarded two AA rosettes.

The exterior of Farmyard Restaurant. Photo by Emily Revell The exterior of Farmyard Restaurant. Photo by Emily Revell

Farmyard, which opened in St Benedicts Street in 2017, was awarded the prestigious accolade in the AA's recently released Restaurant Guide 2020.

According to the AA, recipients of two rosettes have been judged by inspectors to be "excellent restaurants" that have "obvious attention to the selection of quality ingredients."

Hannah Springham, 37, who owns Farmyard with her husband Andrew Jones, 38, said the pair were "thrilled" with the recognition.

She said: "It's a massive thing for us.

Hannah and Andrew with Dominic Parker from Goggle Box and The Great Hotel Escape. Photo: Hannah Springham Hannah and Andrew with Dominic Parker from Goggle Box and The Great Hotel Escape. Photo: Hannah Springham

"We've only been open for two years and at first people weren't quite sure what we were doing.

"I think a lot of people thought we were trying to be fine dining and that the food would be really expensive but in the last year people have realised how reasonable it is and have really embraced us."

While pleased with the restaurant's recent success, Mrs Springham said "the dream" is to achieve three rosettes and that the whole team would be working very hard towards this over the next year.

She continued: "We are so proud to use local seasonal produce and the whole name and idea of Farmyard was to big up Norfolk.

"It's really important to us that we offer really high quality food for good value and that people feel comfortable here to have a laugh and a knees up - it's not white table cloth where people have to behave themselves."

Mrs Springham and Mr Jones have also enjoyed success with their other Norfolk business The Dial House in Reepham, which was also awarded two rosettes and recently appeared on Channel Four's The Great Hotel Escape.

"We're going to keep on working really hard," added Mrs Springham.

"It's an exciting time for us and we know not as many people are going out and spending money so we want to give them a fantastic experience when they do."

Other East Anglian restaurants achieving their first rosettes this year were Socius and North Street Bistro in Burnham Market, awarded two rosettes, the Mulberry in Thetford, which was given one rosette, and the Kings Arms in Fleggburgh with two.