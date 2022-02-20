News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich City fans meet players at event in city shop

Grace Piercy

Published: 8:28 AM February 20, 2022
Fans got the chance to meet four Norwich City players at an event at JD in Chantry Place this week.

Norwich City fans had the chance to meet four players this week during an event at JD.

The exclusive Chantry Place event, co-hosted by JD and Norwich City Football Club, allowed 80 fans to meet their favourite players.

Canaries players Billy Gilmour, Jonathan Rowe, Max Aarons and Andrew Omobamidele attended as well as the club’s mascot Captain Canary.

During the Q&A, the players revealed everything from their toughest opponents to the difference in quality between the Premier League and Championship.

When asked what advice he would give to any young player trying to improve, Jonathan Rowe said “Confidence is key. You need to have self-belief – if you believe in yourself you can achieve anything.”

Some fans were also awarded prizes which included a signed Norwich City shirt, two tickets for the upcoming Norwich match against Brentford and a JD gift card.

One of the fan’s mums said: “Thank you for a great opportunity tonight. My son loved it and you absolutely made his year.”

