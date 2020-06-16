Search

Advanced search

Family fun returns as Hollywood Bowl to reopen

PUBLISHED: 10:33 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:33 16 June 2020

Hollywood Bowl when it was launched after a major refurbishment in 2017. Pic: Archant

Hollywood Bowl when it was launched after a major refurbishment in 2017. Pic: Archant

Norwich’s Hollywood Bowl is planning to reopen on July 4.

Famous Hollywood star 'Marilyn Monroe' at the launch of Hollywwod Bowl in 2017 after its major refurbishment. Pic: ArchantFamous Hollywood star 'Marilyn Monroe' at the launch of Hollywwod Bowl in 2017 after its major refurbishment. Pic: Archant

New safety measures will see bowlers given the option of wearing disposable gloves while playing and wearing their own footwear.

The firm is reopening 54 centres out of more than 60 across the country and bookings are now being taken for the Norwich Riverside site.

MORE: Bakery chain Greggs reopening this week

You may also want to watch:

New cleaning and social distancing measures have been introduced, including a reduction in the number of lanes available and amusement machines and bar and diner seating will be spaced out. There will be reduced customer capacity and groups will be restricted a maximum of six people, with bowlers asked to arrive slightly ahead of their booking time.

Stephen Burns, chief executive at Hollywood Bowl Group, said: “The health and safety of our customers and team remains our priority.

“Whether it’s to bowl, enjoy the amusement areas, have a bite to eat or something to drink, we want to assure our customers that we are doing everything we can to create a safe and fun experience for families to return to.

“We look forward to welcoming them back through our doors very soon.”

Customers can make bookings on the Hollywood Bowl website.

Norwich’s other bowling alley, Superbowl in Castle Quarter, remains closed and has not yet announced reopening plans.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Norwich student’s ‘magical’ Black Lives Matter protest photo seen by one million

Rosie Smith and Jim Curran in Parliament Square, captured by Norwich student Molly-Jo Weldon. Picture: Molly-Jo Weldon

City centre burger van to close due to impact of pandemic

Mum's Little Kitchen on Magdalen Street, Norwich near Anglia Square has shut due to coronavirus. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

The queue as Primark opens up to customers as lockdown restrictions are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Video Third sinkhole opens up on city road - just six months after last one was fixed

A fresh sinkhole has opened up on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture: Clarissa Place

‘I couldn’t sleep’: Excited city shoppers welcome back stores

Rosalind Dickson (pictured) was happy to be back in Jarrolds. Picture: Archant

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Most Read

Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

The queue as Primark opens up to customers as lockdown restrictions are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich student’s ‘magical’ Black Lives Matter protest photo seen by one million

Rosie Smith and Jim Curran in Parliament Square, captured by Norwich student Molly-Jo Weldon. Picture: Molly-Jo Weldon

Third sinkhole opens up on city road - just six months after last one was fixed

A fresh sinkhole has opened up on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture: Clarissa Place

See inside £375,000 Tudor home for sale in famous movie location street

The beautiful home for sale in historic Elm Hill. Pic: Michael Palmer, Image Quest Photography

‘I couldn’t sleep’: Excited city shoppers welcome back stores

Rosalind Dickson (pictured) was happy to be back in Jarrolds. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

City player returns ‘negative’ coronavirus test says Stuart Webber

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber has provided an update on the player who tested positive for coronavirus Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Village housing plans delayed over inspector’s ‘horrifying’ comments

A draft plan for development in a Norfolk village has been delayed following shock over a planning examiners horrifying changes. Pictured, Poringland village sign. Photo: Andrew Tullett

City centre burger van to close due to impact of pandemic

Mum's Little Kitchen on Magdalen Street, Norwich near Anglia Square has shut due to coronavirus. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Region could be hit by torrential rain, thunderstorms and flooding, forecasters warn

Parts of Norfolk could expect thunderstorms over the next 24 hours Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hedgehogs die after suspected poisoning

Hedgehogs being cared for by rescuer Tracy Jenkins. Photo: Tracy Jenkins
Drive 24