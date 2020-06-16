Family fun returns as Hollywood Bowl to reopen

Hollywood Bowl when it was launched after a major refurbishment in 2017. Pic: Archant

Norwich’s Hollywood Bowl is planning to reopen on July 4.

Famous Hollywood star 'Marilyn Monroe' at the launch of Hollywwod Bowl in 2017 after its major refurbishment. Pic: Archant Famous Hollywood star 'Marilyn Monroe' at the launch of Hollywwod Bowl in 2017 after its major refurbishment. Pic: Archant

New safety measures will see bowlers given the option of wearing disposable gloves while playing and wearing their own footwear.

The firm is reopening 54 centres out of more than 60 across the country and bookings are now being taken for the Norwich Riverside site.

New cleaning and social distancing measures have been introduced, including a reduction in the number of lanes available and amusement machines and bar and diner seating will be spaced out. There will be reduced customer capacity and groups will be restricted a maximum of six people, with bowlers asked to arrive slightly ahead of their booking time.

Stephen Burns, chief executive at Hollywood Bowl Group, said: “The health and safety of our customers and team remains our priority.

“Whether it’s to bowl, enjoy the amusement areas, have a bite to eat or something to drink, we want to assure our customers that we are doing everything we can to create a safe and fun experience for families to return to.

“We look forward to welcoming them back through our doors very soon.”

Customers can make bookings on the Hollywood Bowl website.

Norwich’s other bowling alley, Superbowl in Castle Quarter, remains closed and has not yet announced reopening plans.