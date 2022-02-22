See inside Norwich's Tardis food shop offering '99pc of the world's spices'

Yassin Rashid, owner of Family Food Store on Plumstead Road in Thorpe, pictured with some bread from their bakery. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

In the heart of Thorpe lies a hidden gem offering produce supposedly unavailable anywhere else in the city.

A foodie’s paradise, the Family Food Store in Plumstead Road looks like an average corner shop from the outside.

Inside the store resembles Dr Who’s Tardis with aisles stretching back revealing a butcher’s counter, a bakery and produce gathered from suppliers around the world.

The butchers at Family Food Store on Plumstead Road in Thorpe. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

Manager Yassine Rashid, who has been running the shop for seven months, said he hopes that by offering something from every corner of the world he will keep shoppers coming back for more.

He said: "We aim to offer products from all around the globe, Turkish, Eastern European, Middle Eastern and Caribbean food as well as fresh meat and veg.

"We also listened to our Thai and Chinese customers and we stocked the sort of produce they wanted but couldn’t find anywhere else."

He continued: “When I look at which items I put on sale I also try to keep in mind that I have customers who come in who are from across the world.

“So a bag of rice we have on sale at the moment for example is used by many cultures, Indian people, Chinese people and Thai people, to name a few. I want everyone to get a good price.”

Mr Rashid said he also hoped to entice customers away from their keyboards and into the shop thanks to his vast array of spices.

He claims to have 99pc of the world’s spices under one roof and says this selection gives him the edge over big brands.

He said: "You have to come down yourself to really appreciate it, we have so many things you can't normally find and that you won't get by shopping online."

He added his wall of spices is what really gets shoppers coming back week after week: “Customers who come in can be almost certain I’ll have it.

"I try and get a range from around the world in every section of the shop.

“Our cheeses you can't find anywhere else, we've got Bulgarian, Turkish and Iranian cheeses as well as tofu for vegan people."

He added: "By the summer we'll have fresh kebabs made in store with marinades inspired by different countries.”

The Evening News taste test

Evening News visual journalist Ella Wilkinson tries a Baklava. - Credit: Archant

Mr Rashid was even kind enough to offer the Evening News office some of his delicacies of the world, here's our verdict:

Baklava - Ella said: "It's very messy as there's not much consistency there, but it is delicious. It's certainly something I haven't had before but I can imagine it'd be a bit sickly if you had too much."

Cheese pastry - Sophie said: "Magnificent, it's got a lovely crunch and the cheese inside is delightful."

Coffee and nut cake - Georgie said: "Gorgeous, it's a solid eight out of 10 for me, but I wouldn't enjoy it if I didn't like nuts."

Freez Mix Blue Hawaii drink - Ben said: "It's different, I wouldn't rush back to drink it and it's got a bit of an aftertaste but it's alright. It tastes like something you might have in Europe."



