News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Meet the faces behind Norwich's Ber Street

Author Picture Icon

Eleanor Pringle

Published: 10:58 AM November 10, 2021
Faces behind the businesses on Ber Street Norwich. Joe Butler, front of house at Ber Street Kitchen.

Faces behind the businesses on Ber Street Norwich. Joe Butler, front of house at Ber Street Kitchen. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

Ber Street is one of the key routes into the city and is lined with businesses offering a vast variety of goods and services. 

Book-ended by department store John Lewis at one end and motorbike giant Harley-Davidson at the other, the street also features cosy independent restaurants and friendly barbershops. 

Faces behind the businesses on Ber Street Norwich. Baby Budda Yuki, owner Mrs Ngai and Jenny Picture

Faces behind the businesses on Ber Street Norwich. Baby Budda Yuki, owner Mrs Ngai and Jenny Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

Visitors can nip in for some dim sum at Chinese teahouse Baby Buddha. 

Or they can nip a few doors down and try a freshly-baked sausage roll courtesy of Ber Street kitchen - or even for a hearty pie at Flaming Gallah's. 

Faces behind the businesses on Ber Street Norwich. Baby Budda, owner Mrs Ngai Pictures: Brittany Woo

Faces behind the businesses on Ber Street Norwich. Baby Budda, owner Mrs Ngai Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

It is also home to Harper Wells which is stacked full of wine from across the globe. 

You may also want to watch:

And those looking for some TLC can find it thanks to a range of barbers, hairdressers and beauty salons on the street. 

Faces behind the businesses on Ber Street Norwich. Joe Butler, front of house at Ber Street Kitchen.

Faces behind the businesses on Ber Street Norwich. Joe Butler, front of house at Ber Street Kitchen. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

If you're feeling really adventurous you could pop into the street's fitness studio or have a soak at therapeutic flotation centre, Float. 

Camden Blackett Barber at the Rival hair studio on St ber Street Norwich. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Camden Blackett Barber at the Rival hair studio on St ber Street Norwich. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

Camden Blackett Barber at the Rival hair salon on St ber Street Norwich. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Camden Blackett Barber at the Rival hair salon on St ber Street Norwich. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

Faces behind the businesses on Ber Street Norwich. Ber Street Kitchen. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Faces behind the businesses on Ber Street Norwich. Ber Street Kitchen. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 Cars set alight in arson attack at Norwich dealership
  2. 2 Grieving mother gives her 'best friend' perfect send off
  3. 3 One man arrested after alleged assault in city centre
  1. 4 Norwich make-up artist with 1m TikTok followers quits job to work with huge brands
  2. 5 Norwich named one of most festive places to visit in England
  3. 6 Rare opportunity to buy former school building near Norwich
  4. 7 People can 'park for free all day every day' as wardens 'ignore' street
  5. 8 Action to be taken at 'accident hotspot' after lorry crash leaves woman shaken
  6. 9 Three men arrested for cooking oil thefts from pubs
  7. 10 How you can meet Michael McIntyre in Norwich this weekend
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Grapes Hill roundabout in Norwich. Roadworks will begin there later this month.

Drivers face major disruption with complete closure of city roundabout

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
The Block, Norwich

Multi-million pound arena in city car park plan poised for green light

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Crisp supplies running short at a Sainsbury's branch in Norwich

Video

Why can't you find any crisps in Norwich at the moment?

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Customers using Tesco Metro in Norwich wearing their masks. Byline: Sonya Duncan

City centre Tesco Express store to close

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon