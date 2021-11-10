Meet the faces behind Norwich's Ber Street

Faces behind the businesses on Ber Street Norwich. Joe Butler, front of house at Ber Street Kitchen. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

Ber Street is one of the key routes into the city and is lined with businesses offering a vast variety of goods and services.

Book-ended by department store John Lewis at one end and motorbike giant Harley-Davidson at the other, the street also features cosy independent restaurants and friendly barbershops.

Visitors can nip in for some dim sum at Chinese teahouse Baby Buddha.

Or they can nip a few doors down and try a freshly-baked sausage roll courtesy of Ber Street kitchen - or even for a hearty pie at Flaming Gallah's.

It is also home to Harper Wells which is stacked full of wine from across the globe.

And those looking for some TLC can find it thanks to a range of barbers, hairdressers and beauty salons on the street.

If you're feeling really adventurous you could pop into the street's fitness studio or have a soak at therapeutic flotation centre, Float.

