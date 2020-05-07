Bike firm opens all stores after coronavirus close-down

Evans Cycles in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Bike store Evans Cycles has re-opened with the Norwich shop offering appointments only.

All stores are now open with click and collect services also in operation but the firm has issued clear guidance to customers.

As a transport provider, bike shops are allowed to open under government guidance. It comes as Halfords re-opened some of its stores recently.

Evans, with a store in Westlegate, is not offering test rides and only limited repairs and servicing to ensure the safety of customers and staff.

The firm issued a statement saying: “Evans Cycles stores are going to feel a little bit different as we operate under new conditions. We will be following very clear practices, ensuring we maintain high standards of health and wellbeing for colleagues and customers.”

Some stores, including Ipswich, Suffolk, are fully open.

