Search

Advanced search

Bike firm opens all stores after coronavirus close-down

PUBLISHED: 11:35 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:35 07 May 2020

Evans Cycles in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Evans Cycles in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Bike store Evans Cycles has re-opened with the Norwich shop offering appointments only.

All stores are now open with click and collect services also in operation but the firm has issued clear guidance to customers.

As a transport provider, bike shops are allowed to open under government guidance. It comes as Halfords re-opened some of its stores recently.

MORE: ‘I did pay more than I intended: The buyer who paid £42,000 for a £2,000 piece of land

Evans, with a store in Westlegate, is not offering test rides and only limited repairs and servicing to ensure the safety of customers and staff.

The firm issued a statement saying: “Evans Cycles stores are going to feel a little bit different as we operate under new conditions. We will be following very clear practices, ensuring we maintain high standards of health and wellbeing for colleagues and customers.”

Some stores, including Ipswich, Suffolk, are fully open.

For more updates on coronavirus see the Facebook page here

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Video Two Norwich tips set to reopen next week under social distancing rules

Some of Norfolk's tips are set to reopen from next week, the county council has confirmed. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Domino’s promises free pizza for hospital staff after failing to deliver

Zoe Smith, who works as a health care assistant at the Norfolk and Norwich hospital was left gutted after Dominos failed to deliver her order of pizza to colleagues at the hospital, Picture: Zoe Smith

‘When one thing leads to another’ - Cannabis factory found after motorist is pulled over

Cannabis found by Norfolk Constabulary after pulling a vehicle over. Picture: Norwich Police

McDonald’s gets permission to open longer after restaurants return to normal

McDonalds in Haymarket, Norwich, boarded up during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Simon Parkin

Video Tom Jones postpones Norwich concert

Sir Tom Jones has postponed his summer show in Norwich's Earlham Park due to coronavirus Picture: Supplied by LHG Events

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Most Read

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

Police unmask mystery teen in Black Death plague outfit

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

All the Norwich Market stalls that are still open

Mike and Debs Read, and their sons, Brendan, left, and James at their family fruit and veg stall at Norwich Market which is trading during lockdown. (Pictured in 2017) Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Two Norwich tips set to reopen next week under social distancing rules

Some of Norfolk's tips are set to reopen from next week, the county council has confirmed. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Domino’s promises free pizza for hospital staff after failing to deliver

Zoe Smith, who works as a health care assistant at the Norfolk and Norwich hospital was left gutted after Dominos failed to deliver her order of pizza to colleagues at the hospital, Picture: Zoe Smith

Hospital receives donation of 120 tablets to keep families connected

The Norfolk and Norwich Hospital has received 120 tablets from the community to help with virtual visiting during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: NNUH

Dad Jokes (season eight) to keep you laughing in lockdown

I keep dreaming I'm a horse.

Aarons reveals big change which kick-started his City career

Max Aarons celebrates after his run and cross led to Jamal Lewis scoring during Norwich City's 1-0 home win over Leicester in February Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24