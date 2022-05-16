U-turn on city bike shop closure
- Credit: Maya Derrick
A bike shop in Norwich city centre, which was due to close on Saturday, will now remain open.
Last month it was announced that Evans Cycles was closing its Westlegate store, with a 20pc off sale across its stock.
Staff at the store found out that a decision to close the store had been reversed on Monday, May 9.
Evans Cycles assistant manager Hamish Harvey confirmed the closure was now no longer taking place.
He said: "We're delighted to be staying open.
"It's great news and we're all really happy to be staying in Westlegate.
"Our closing down sale was quite good, we were well supported.
Most Read
- 1 'Awe and disbelief' as thousands of bees swarm pub garden
- 2 Which parts of Norwich could be underwater by 2030?
- 3 Dad left fuming as royal flag stolen weeks before jubilee weekend
- 4 New images show progress of Sweet Briar Road repair
- 5 Neighbours' tribute to crash victim who 'thought the world of her dogs'
- 6 ANOTHER shop in major city street will soon be empty
- 7 Driver with expired license overtakes police at 95mph
- 8 Police descend on city home 'frightening the life' out of neighbours
- 9 'Rarely available' Victorian home in Golden Triangle on sale for £475k
- 10 WATCH: 'Brazen' thief nabs concrete post then makes off with it on bike
"It just goes to show how great this store is for Norwich."
The national chain is owned by the Frasers Group and sells bikes, clothing and accessories.
A Francis Darrah Chartered Surveyors 'to let' sign for the ground floor unit remains outside the unit.