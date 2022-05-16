U-turn on city bike shop closure

Hamish Harvey, assistant manager of Evans Cycles in Westlegate, confirmed that the store is no longer closing - Credit: Maya Derrick

A bike shop in Norwich city centre, which was due to close on Saturday, will now remain open.

Last month it was announced that Evans Cycles was closing its Westlegate store, with a 20pc off sale across its stock.

Evans Cycles in Westlegate during its 20pc off sale - Credit: Archant

Staff at the store found out that a decision to close the store had been reversed on Monday, May 9.

Evans Cycles assistant manager Hamish Harvey confirmed the closure was now no longer taking place.

He said: "We're delighted to be staying open.

Hamish Harvey, assistant manager at Evans Cycles in Westlegate, Norwich - Credit: Maya Derrick

"It's great news and we're all really happy to be staying in Westlegate.

"Our closing down sale was quite good, we were well supported.

"It just goes to show how great this store is for Norwich."

Evans Cycles in Westlegate, Norwich - Credit: Maya Derrick

The national chain is owned by the Frasers Group and sells bikes, clothing and accessories.

A Francis Darrah Chartered Surveyors 'to let' sign for the ground floor unit remains outside the unit.