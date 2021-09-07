'It's pretty overwhelming' - New flower van touring Norfolk is a hit 

Published: 4:46 PM September 7, 2021

Kelly Tilsley is taking fresh and dried flowers around Norfolk in her Eva Lily Blooms van. - Credit: Emily Amos (Instagram: @emilyyamo)

A new flower van has been selling out in a matter of hours as it tours Norfolk offering pick-your-own bunches.

Eva Lily Blooms was started as a delivery business from the Sprowston home of Kelly Tilsley, 26, in May 2020.

Miss Tilsley had returned to work at Aviva in March 2020 after being on maternity leave and giving birth to daughter Eva.

The Eva Lily Blooms van will be doing pop-ups and private events, including birthday and hen parties. - Credit: Emily Amos (Instagram: @emilyyamo)

A fortnight later, the office closed as the nation went into lockdown and she struggled with working from home, so decided to leave.

In the meantime, she started doing some admin work for her stepdad's electrical company and her partner Louis encouraged her to do what she was really passionate about.

Miss Tilsley said: "I did work experience at Libby Ferris Flowers in Norwich at school and I really enjoyed it.

"During lockdown lots of people wanted dried flowers and pampas grass so I began researching and then created a mini flower cupboard under the stairs."

She then began delivering nationwide, with social media boosting sales, and expanded into fresh flowers after getting lots of enquiries.

She also started selling fresh flowers outside her Sprowston home in November last year and had queues outside.

Due to the success of the business, Miss Tilsley recently decided to buy a van, which launched on Saturday (September 4) at High Ash Farm in Stoke Holy Cross.

Kelly Tilsley launched Eva Lily Blooms in May 2020, which started as a delivery service from her Sprowston home. - Credit: Emily Amos (Instagram: @emilyyamo)

The van sells varieties including roses, hydrangeas and anemones and also dried flowers.

Miss Tilsley said: "It was really good and there were lots of new customers that aren't on the internet and people were calling me asking to save some.

"I started at 9am and was meant to finish at 2pm but I was sold out by 11.30am.

"In half the van you can pick-you-own, which is priced per stem, and there is also grab and go prepared bunches."

Her next booking is a women's wellness workshop at Hustle Boxing Gym in Sprowston on October 1 and she is planning to do hen parties and other private events too.

Miss Tilsley added: "It's pretty overwhelming but in a good way."

Follow on Instagram @evalilyblooms for the latest updates and order for delivery or click-and-collect at evalilyblooms.co.uk