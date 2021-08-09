Brazilian steakhouse to open in Norwich next month
- Credit: Grace Piercy
A Brazilian steakhouse is set to open in Norwich this September.
Estábulo Rodizio Bar and Grill will be opening the restaurant on Riverside.
They specialise in authentic Brazilian Rodizio, where customers pay a set rate and have unlimited access to different types of meat served table-side by waiters.
The 15 cuts of local meat on offer are served off of a cooking spit and carved in front of the customer.
There is also a selection of vegetarian, vegan, halal, and fish dishes available. Estábulo also have unlimited sides, as well as a gourmet hot and cold salad bar.
The bar is also known for its cocktails, having everything from the classics to their own craft creations.
Customers are given cards to indicate when they're ready to be served again, with a green and red side to signal to waiters.
