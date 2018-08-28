Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Equal pay and diversity in the workplace to be tackled at UEA ‘Culture Shock’ event

PUBLISHED: 12:38 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:48 17 December 2018

The Enterprise Centre, University of East Anglia, Norwich, by Architype. Picture: Dennis Gilbert

The Enterprise Centre, University of East Anglia, Norwich, by Architype. Picture: Dennis Gilbert

DENNIS GILBERT

Cultural issues in the workplace from equal pay to agile working will be on the agenda for a ‘Culture Shock’ event held by the University of East Anglia and Fountain Partnership.

The event supported by the Norfolk Camber of Commerce will explore ways in which traditional workplace culture is being challenged.

Other issues discussed will be non-hierarchical organisational structure and diversity in the workplace.

The keynote speaker will be Rebecca Lewis Smith of Fountain Partnership, along with James Groves of Indigo Swan and Dr Claire Hynes of the UEA.

Other speakers include Ali Clabburn of Liftshare, Chris Sargisson of Norfolk Chamber of Commerce and Adam Smith from The Economist.

The evening will include a networking reception with food and drinks, which will be provided by Adnams.

The event will be held at the UEA’s Enterprise Centre on February 28, 2019.

For more information, visit Eventbrite and search for Culture Shock.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Woman, 95, died after condemned boilers in Norfolk care home failed

Pine Heath Nursing Home at High Kelling, which has now closed. Pic: Sam Robbins.

Police release CCTV images of men after 11 iPhones are stolen from Apple store

Police have issued CCTV images of men they would like to speak to after iPhones were stolen from the Apple store in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

‘You’re a really kind man’ - mystery stranger thanked by Norwich nurses after paying for group’s Christmas meal

The Vine pub in Norwich, where the kind stranger paid for the nurses' Christmas meal. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Former wrestler Zak Zodiac found guilty of threatening Wetherspoons staff

Zak Bevis Picture: Nick Butcher
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy