Equal pay and diversity in the workplace to be tackled at UEA ‘Culture Shock’ event

Cultural issues in the workplace from equal pay to agile working will be on the agenda for a ‘Culture Shock’ event held by the University of East Anglia and Fountain Partnership.

The event supported by the Norfolk Camber of Commerce will explore ways in which traditional workplace culture is being challenged.

Other issues discussed will be non-hierarchical organisational structure and diversity in the workplace.

The keynote speaker will be Rebecca Lewis Smith of Fountain Partnership, along with James Groves of Indigo Swan and Dr Claire Hynes of the UEA.

Other speakers include Ali Clabburn of Liftshare, Chris Sargisson of Norfolk Chamber of Commerce and Adam Smith from The Economist.

The evening will include a networking reception with food and drinks, which will be provided by Adnams.

The event will be held at the UEA’s Enterprise Centre on February 28, 2019.

For more information, visit Eventbrite and search for Culture Shock.