Plans for new car hire branch in central Norwich

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:20 PM January 26, 2022
Bonds Car Sales, Ber Street, Norwich. Picture: Archant

The new branch will be in the former Bonds Car Sales on Ber Street - Credit: Archant

Car hire giant Enterprise could be set to open another branch in the centre of Norwich.

Bosses at the car rental firm have lodged plans to partially demolish the existing building, refurbish the site and build a steel-framed car wash.

If approved, it will be the third Enterprise location in the city — joining the two branches currently in Mile Cross Lane and Heigham Street.

The plans would see the firm take over the area at 147 to 155 Ber Street in Norwich.

A spokesman for the hire firm said: “Enterprise has submitted a planning application to make some changes to the site at Ber Street.

"We are currently awaiting the outcome of this application before making any further comment.

"Ber Street will be a new premises for the company, enabling us to offer more services to customers in Norwich.”

The site was previously home to Bonds Car Sales, which in 2019 was hit with complaints about faulty engines in second-hand cars sold.

The possible Enterprise branch would employ nine full-time members of staff.


