New car club service launches in Norwich

A new transport option has arrived in Norwich after a car club launched a joint venture with Norfolk County Council.

Enterprise Car Club has taken over the running of the city's existing car club, which has been in operation since 2010, as part of a commitment to bring sustainable transport options to Norfolk.

The car club is a membership service that offers pay-as-you-go car rental and allows people the freedom of using a car without the expense of owning a vehicle.

Customers have access to more than 40 vehicles, including hybrid options, from £4.95 per hour or £39.95 for the day.

Cllr Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways, infrastructure, and transport, said: “Having access to sustainable transport options is vital in our target to reduce carbon emissions across the county and our journey towards a net-zero transport network.

"It’s a great option for those who may arrive here via public transport as well as those who live or work in Norwich and want the freedom of having a car without the expense of owning a vehicle.”

Vehicles are located across the city in dedicated bays and are also available at the Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Heigham Street.

Dan Gursel, managing director of Enterprise Car Club, added: “We are delighted to work with Norfolk County Council to launch this service.

"Car club is a great alternative to meet changing travel patterns.

"Research shows that 20pc of car club members joined to make savings from not running their own car, and we know that those with their own vehicle find value in using car club for when they need the occasional use of a second vehicle."

