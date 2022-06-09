Mystery national firm to move into empty Norwich unit

The unit in Bank Plain is the former home of estate agents Fine and Country - Credit: Brown & Co/Maya Derrick

A large city centre shop that has sat empty for months is set to be taken on by a well-known brand.

Anna Smith, commercial surveyor and senior associate at Brown and Co - which is marketing the Bank Plain property - said that the wheels were put in motion last week, although the company moving in is yet to be revealed.

Until earlier this year the unit was home to luxury estate agents Fine and Country.

"It's under offer to a recruitment consultancy," she said.

"It will have office use again and be a client-facing property in Bank Plain. The location works really well for that.

"It's a national recruitment consultancy that has contracts in the local area.

"The company want a front door and to be accessible to their clients.

"We're not quite there yet when it comes to revealing a name, but will be soon."



