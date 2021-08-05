Video
Teenage dream becomes reality for new barbershop owner
- Credit: Bobie Morland
A former regional account manager has followed her teenage passion and opened her first-ever business - a barbershop.
Bobie Morland from Norwich, dreamed of going into hairdressing while she was at school, but ended up working for an engineer supplier.
But around three years ago she retrained and has, at last, become a barber.
She has just opened Empire Barbers on Reepham Road, Hellesdon, in the former Cycloservices bike repair workshop which closed at the of June.
Miss Morland, who has a 20-year-old daughter, said: "I had become a bit static in the role I was in before I became a barber. I didn't have the passion for it anymore. I was on holiday with my best friend and putting the world to rights and decided to retrain."
She added she was put off following her dream while at school and followed an alternative career path.
To fund the business she sold her Ford Transit campervan and is "excited but daunted" about launching her first barber business.
Most Read
- 1 New virus named after Norfolk village
- 2 Ex-filling station set to become kebab and pizza takeaway
- 3 Three teens arrested in connection with Norwich stabbing
- 4 New landlords hope to serve up Thai food in suburban pub
- 5 Police child safety team raid house to arrest man
- 6 Golden Triangle cocktail bar announces closure after 'troubling time'
- 7 'Destination' fish and chip restaurant for sale
- 8 Latitude labelled 'Covid fest' by health boss as staff forced to isolate
- 9 Police appeal after road in Sprowston is hit with two fires in one night
- 10 Indian restaurant hit by 'hackers' among top 10pc on TripAdvisor
"I have done it through hard graft and savings," Miss Morland said. "This was an opportunity I couldn't give up.
"I'd say to anyone wanting to start a new business, 'go for it.' If you have the resources and the passion for your trade definitely make a change. You spend the majority of your week at work. It has to be a place where you are excited to be."
She believed her previous work in sales and general life experience would help her in her new role as business owner but admitted it was a risk starting up after the coronavirus pandemic.
Miss Morland will specialise in cutting short hairstyles for men and women and has not yet employed any extra staff.
She added: "I wake up every day feeling excited about the challenges ahead."
Empire Barbers will operate on an appointment-based system because she believed it gave people more structure to their day knowing when they could get their hair cut, rather than waiting outside for a slot.
She will wear a mask but it is up to customers whether they wear theirs or not.