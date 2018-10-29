Join in and submit your questions to the experts, with the EDP’s Facebook Live Budget coverage

Chancellor Philip Hammond. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire Archant

Chancellor Philip Hammond will present his final pre-Brexit Budget today – and the Eastern Daily Press will bring you the latest on what it means for people and businesses in East Anglia.

We will be hosting a Facebook Live discussion straight after the Budget announcement, which begins at 3.30pm.

The debate will be chaired by EDP political editor Richard Porritt, who will be joined by Clare Goodswen and Steve Dack of accountants M+A Partners.

They will digest the announcement and discuss its implications, from business rates and income tax changes, to how much it will cost to buy a pint or fill up your car.

The live discussion will begin between 4.30pm and 5pm, and you can submit your live questions to the panel, or in advance by emailing eleanor.pringle@archant.co.uk

