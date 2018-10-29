Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Join in and submit your questions to the experts, with the EDP’s Facebook Live Budget coverage

29 October, 2018 - 08:41
Chancellor Philip Hammond. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Chancellor Philip Hammond. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Archant

Chancellor Philip Hammond will present his final pre-Brexit Budget today – and the Eastern Daily Press will bring you the latest on what it means for people and businesses in East Anglia.

We will be hosting a Facebook Live discussion straight after the Budget announcement, which begins at 3.30pm.

The debate will be chaired by EDP political editor Richard Porritt, who will be joined by Clare Goodswen and Steve Dack of accountants M+A Partners.

They will digest the announcement and discuss its implications, from business rates and income tax changes, to how much it will cost to buy a pint or fill up your car.

The live discussion will begin between 4.30pm and 5pm, and you can submit your live questions to the panel, or in advance by emailing eleanor.pringle@archant.co.uk

Go to www.facebook.com/edp24 from around 3.30pm to watch the debate live, or catch up at  www.edp24.co.uk/business

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Show Job Lists

Most Read

Video: Norwich drivers could face £20 fine if they refuse to turn off idling engines

Smog hangs over Norwich. Photo by Simon Finlay.

Source of mystery light illuminating the skies of Norwich found

The source of a mystery light in Norwich has been found. File photo of Norwich at night, Picture Tom Thurston.

Video: Café set to welcome new escape room in its basement bids for alcohol licence

The Missing Kind and the KindaKafe on Castle Meadow. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Young people in Norfolk have some of the worst education and employment outcomes in England

Norfolk has been ranked near the bottom of a nationwide index which assesses opportunities for young people, comparing data including exams results and employment rates. Picture: Archant

Don’t forget the clocks go back this weekend

The clock on St Nicholas Chapel, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy