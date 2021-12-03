City centre steak restaurant to DOUBLE in size thanks to move

A popular city centre bar and restaurant is relocating to bigger premises which will see customer capacity at least doubled.

The Edith Cavell and Prime restaurant in Tombland will be moving to St Giles Street in 2022 - although an opening date is yet to be confirmed.

Expanding to a bigger restaurant space will see the eatery employ up to 15 new staff members for a range of roles including kitchen, cleaners and front of house.

The independent business has been located near the cathedral for nearly 10 years with the lease coming to an end soon.

The restaurant is moving to a site with more space - Credit: Archant

Co-owner Tom Edwards said: "We want to thank all returning customers who have been very supportive throughout our time so far and that's why we have made it a success.

"Being in Tombland for nine years has been really rewarding for us and we have loved it but with the lease coming to an end, we had to find another premises to continue."

The relocation to 30-32 St Giles Street will enable the business to "improve the décor and interior" of the restaurant.

Analytics showed staff had to turn away "thousands of customers" due to the size of the premises.

Mr Edwards continued: "St Giles is a lovely street and was the most suitable location for us. We have a big job ahead of us with the fit out but we can’t wait to welcome customers in.

"We always want to ensure our guests have the best possible experience and we constantly look for ways to improve when dining with us and with the new property we hope to heighten everyone’s experience with us."

Steak delivery kits were set up by The Edith Cavell recently - Credit: Archant

The business is co-owned by Tom and his brother Ben Edwards, who also opened The Ratcatchers in Cawston after joining forces with chef Michal Szczerbinski in 2019.

The popular Norwich restaurant, which is named after the famous First World War nurse who is buried in the grounds of Norwich Cathedral, specialises in steaks served on hot rocks.

It launched a partnership with Food and Beverage Buggies (FABB) in 2019 to help reduce food wastage.

Notices will go up in the window of the St Giles premises next week to advertise the restaurant's move.